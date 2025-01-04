Chicago Bears doing ‘serious homework’ on rising star in NFL coaching industry

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

With just one final game to play before the regular season ends, the Chicago Bears are ramping up their efforts to find a head coach replacement for Matt Eberflus. Since Eberflus was a defensive specialist, some believe the Bears will focus their attention on finding an expert on offense, especially so they can maximize the potential of Caleb Williams.

There’s even some history to suggest the Bears will hire someone with a penchant for fixing the offense. Chicago has gone from a defensive specialist, to offensive specialist, back to defensive specialist, and back to offense, dating back to hiring Lovie Smith in 2004.

Lovie Smith (defense) – 2004-2012

Marc Trestman (offense) – 2013-14

John Fox (defense) – 2015-17

Matt Nagy (offense) – 2018-21

Matt Eberflus (defense) – 2022-24

Then again, their hiring history is a moot point, considering president Kevin Warren and GM Ryan Poles have only been in Chicago through the Matt Eberflus era. In other words, all expectations point to the Bears simply hiring who they feel is the best candidate to fill their vacancy.

This could mean they hire back-to-back former defensive coordinators for the first time since settling on Smith after Dick Jaurin led the Bears from 1999-2003. There’s even one who the Bears are closely evaluating for their current head coaching vacancy.

Chicago Bears vetting Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

The Chicago Bears are about to make arguably their most important coaching hire in franchise history, or at least since Mike Ditka’s heyday. That’s why the front office has to be so careful, identifying the very best candidate for the job, no matter what their background is.

However, one NFL defensive coordinator, who The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports is generating a lot of interest from Chicago, is Anthony Weaver. He’s currently running the Miami Dolphins’ defense which is surprisingly allowing the NFL’s eighth-fewest points.

“The Bears are gearing up for their head-coaching search, and a few big names are already on their radar: Vrabel, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver. GM Ryan Poles has been doing serious homework on these candidates, particularly Weaver.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Chicago Bears’/Anthony Weaver

Weaver is just 44 years old, but he’s viewed as a rising star in the coaching industry. Before he ran the Dolphins’ defense, he worked for three years under Baltimore’s John Harbaugh, which included earning the Associate Head Coach title for his final two seasons with the Ravens. He also spent five seasons with the Houston Texans, including as defensive coordinator in his final year with the team.

A former NFL defensive lineman, Weaver has never been a head coach at any level, but he’s gained valuable insight from some of the best head coaches in the league today. That should serve him well during the interview process.

