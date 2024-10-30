Carolina Panthers reportedly open to trading former Pro Bowl RB: Should Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals reach out?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A new NFL trade rumor could be an opportunity for either the Dallas Cowboys or Cincinnati Bengals to improve their run game before next week’s trade deadline.

We are just under a week away from the 2024 NFL trade deadline and there are a lot of rumblings about various players that could be on the trade block. One in particular who was revealed on Wednesday is former Philadelphia Eagles star Miles Sanders.

“My sense in talking to teams is that the Carolina Panthers want to keep Chuba Hubbard in the fold but are flexible on Miles Sanders, who has 163 carries since signing a four-year, $25.4 million contract with Carolina in 2023 free agency,” according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “The rest of his $4.02 million salary is guaranteed, so Carolina might have to come out of pocket to facilitate a deal.”

Sanders earned Pro Bowl honors with Philly in 2022 and used that to get a big pay bump from Carolina. Unfortunately, he has been a massive disappointment in his season and a half with the Panthers. However, the team’s offense in general has been a mess during that time.

That is why Sanders could be an intriguing deadline option for teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals.

Miles Sanders stats (Panthers): 24 games, 571 rushing yards, 257 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 3.5 yards per carry

Should the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals target a trade for Miles Sanders?

In the offseason, Tony Pollard departed Dallas in free agency and Cincinnati decided to trade Joe Mixon to the Texans. Unfortunately, neither team has been able to fill the void of either player in 2024.

Entering Week 9 of the season, the pair of teams are among the five worst rushing groups in the league, and the Dallas Cowboys are dead last with a sad 74.1 rushing average per game. Ezekiel Elliot’s return to the franchise that made him a star has been disastrous. The duo of Chase Brown and Zach Moss have been a disappointment in Cincy this season.

Miles Sanders contract: Four years, $25.4 million (Potential out after 2024 season)

Both teams are usually among the best offenses in the league when they have a competent, or better, rushing attack. Unsurprisingly both have struggled in 2024 due to unbalanced play on offense. A trade for Miles Sanders does not guarantee an automatic turnaround for either rushing attack.

However, he is only 27 and flourished in Philly with a good QB and offense. The Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals have that. If Carolina is willing to pick up most or all of his remaining contract this season, he is a player both teams should seriously consider before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

