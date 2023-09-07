Dallas Cowboys could be without multiple offensive line starters Week 1

When healthy, the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL over the years. The issue has been actually keeping the starting five on the field.

Dallas could now be facing much of the same heading into Sunday night’s season opener against the division-rival New York Giants.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith showed up on the injury report as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury. Tyler Smith, who was stellar as a rookie last season, remained sidelined from practice with a hamstring injury. He’s slated to start at left guard as a sophomore.

In no way can this be considered good news for the Cowboys. It’s also a continuation of injuries crippling the offensive line in front of the suddenly mistake-prone Dak Prescott. Tyron Smith missed all but four games to injury last season. It forced the Cowboys to employ a 40-year-old Jason Peters as a part-time starter with the younger Smith playing multiple positions.

Dallas Cowboys offensive line issues heading into Week 1

There is now a chance that Chuma Edoga will be forced to start at left tackle with undrafted rookie free agent T.J. Bass playing left guard. They have a combined 13 regular season starts to their name.

Coming off a 2022 campaign in which he led the NFL in interceptions with 15 despite missing five games to injury, Prescott needs protection in order to avoid his mistake-prone ways. Having that inexperience on the left side wouldn’t be seen as ideal.

It doesn’t help that the Giants will be employing studs Kayvon Thibodeaux (13 QB hits, 4 sacks in 2022) and (12 QB hits) on that side of the line.

With all of that said, things can change on a dime. The fact that Tyron Smith was a limited participant has to be seen as good news. As for Tyler Smith, his hamstring injury is seemingly lingering heading into Week 1.

