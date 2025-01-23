Connor Zilisch making NASCAR Cup debut, Trackhouse adds major sponsor

Top NASCAR Cup Series prospect Connor Zilisch will make his Cup Series debut for Trackhouse Racing on March 2 at Circuit of the Americas but that isn’t the only major bit of news shared by the team as that race will be sponsored by Red Bull.

The Energy Drink giant, and longtime motorsports supporter, will return to NASCAR as a primary sponsor for both Zilisch and for five races with Shane Van Gisbergen on the No. 88 Cup car this upcoming season.

Zilisch will drive a No. 87 in his debut effort. He made headlines last year in winning in his Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports last year at Watkins Glen. He will drive for that team full-time this season on loan from Trackhouse.

At his young age, he has won a Rolex 24 and CARS Tour, ARCA, TransAm and numerous other categories across a variety of disciplines.

“I was surprised when they presented me my Red Bull helmet and hat last summer and doubly surprised when they told me I would make my Cup debut in the No. 87 with a Red Bull paint scheme,” Zilisch said in a team release. “Red Bull is going to bring a lot more eyes to NASCAR and I think everyone will win when that happens.”

In addition to Formula 1 team ownership and international motorsports sponsorship, Red Bull last participated in NASCAR as a team from 2006 to 2011. Red Bull first returned to NASCAR with Van Gisbergen as a personal services partner, ditto Zilisch, and is now expanding that capacity with Red Bull.

“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR,” Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks added. “Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company.

“Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world. I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world. We are more than honored to welcome Red Bull to the Trackhouse Racing family.”

Van Gisbergen will fly the Red Bull colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

“I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull, who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home,” Van Gisbergen said.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.