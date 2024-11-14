LSU reportedly on the verge of losing elite 5-star recruit to Michigan football and an obscene NIL contract

A wild new rumor claims LSU could soon lose one of the biggest high school recruits the program has ever landed to Michigan football.

LSU and Michigan are two of the biggest brands in all of college football. The universities are the top sports schools in their respective states. And each year they are often serious contenders for many of the best high school players in the nation.

However, in the case of five-star quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood, the Tigers had him in the bag a couple of years ago when he was only 16 years old. The fact that LSU went into Michigan and beat out the Wolverines for the state’s best player is all the more impressive. However, Underwood starting his freshman season in Baton Rouge next year is no longer a guarantee.

Bryce Underwood stats (2024): 10 games, 2,584 total yards, 32 total TDs, 147.8 passer rating

On Wednesday night, On3 broke the news that Michigan is prepared to offer LSU five-star commit Bryce Underwood $10.5M over four years. While a deal is not finalized, the news puts a huge amount of pressure on head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers to match the alleged offer.

Both teams are in the midst of down seasons. The Wolverines own a 5-5 record in what has become a rebuilding season following their National Championship victory earlier this year. While LSU likely cost themselves a chance at a college football playoff spot with a second straight loss, this time to Alabama, over the weekend.

Both could certainly use the addition of a player who can be a starting QB in his freshman season in 2025.

NIL has completely changed how recruiting is done in collegiate sports. High school players and athletes in the transfer portal have basically become amateur free agents. And the programs with the biggest wallets are starting to beat out schools with strong pitches.

