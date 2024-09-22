LSU game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming 2024 LSU Tigers football and basketball schedule

Is there an LSU game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Tigers will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 LSU football schedule, as well as upcoming games in LSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

Also Read: 6 best college football teams of all time, including Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes

LSU game today

When is the next LSU game? Saturday, September 28 Who are they playing? South Alabama Where is LSU playing? Tiger Stadium What time does the LSU game start? 6:45 PM CT What channel is the LSU game on? SEC Network+ Where can we stream the LSU game? SEC Network+

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a LSU game today?

There is no LSU game today. The school’s next game is Saturday when the football team battles South Alabama.

What time is the LSU game today?

The LSU Tigers’ next game will begin at 6:45 PM CT.

Also Read: Highest-paid college football coaches 2024 – Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney lead top CFB salaries

What channel is the LSU game on?

Many LSU games can be found on the SEC Network or streamed on Hulu + Live TV.

What channel is LSU vs South Alabama on?

The LSU vs. South Alabama game today will air on SEC Network.

Where do the LSU Tigers play?

Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU football team plays at Tiger Stadium. While the two basketball teams compete at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Also Read: Longest field goal in college football history: From 2024 to Ove Johansson’s NCAA record

What time do gates open for the LSU game today?

Gates at Tiger Stadium open two hours prior before the kickoff of football games. For the men’s and women’s basketball teams, doors at Pete Maravich Assembly Center usually open 45 minutes before tipoff.

What is the LSU Tigers record?

The LSU football program has a record of 3-1 in the 2024 season.

The men’s basketball squad ended the 2023-24 season with a 17-16 record while the women’s team finished 31-15-1.

Related: USC Trojans Game Today – TV Schedule, Channel, And More

What time does the LSU band come downhill?

The iconic LSU Golden Band from Tigerland heads down Victory Hill from the Greek Amphitheater around 90 minutes before the kickoff of each LSU football game at home.

Here is the 2024 LSU Tigers football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info September 1 USC 20, LSU 17 6:30 PM ABC September 7 LSU 44, Nicholls 21 6:30 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ September 14 LSU 36, South Carolina 31 11:00 AM ABC September 21 UCLA 2:30 PM ABC September 28 South Alabama 6:45 PM SEC Network October 12 Ole Miss FLEX GAME TBD October 19 @ Arkansas 5 or 7 PM TBD October 26 @ Texas A&M FLEX GAME TBD November 9 Alabama FLEX GAME TBD November 16 @ Florida FLEX GAME TBD November 23 Vanderbilt 5 or 7 PM TBD November 30 Oklahoma FLEX GAME TBD

2024-25 LSU women’s basketball schedule

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the first half of the LSU Tigers women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info November 4 Eastern Kentucky TBD TBD November 8 Northwestern State TBD TBD November 12 Charleston Southern TBD TBD November 15 Murray State TBD TBD November 18 Troy TBD TBD November 20 Tulane TBD TBD November 25 Pink Flamingo Championship TBD TBD November 27 Pink Flamingo Championship TBD TBD December 1 NC Central TBD TBD December 5 Stanford TBD TBD December 8 Grambling TBD TBD December 15 UL-Lafayette TBD TBD December 17 Seton Hall TBD TBD December 19 Illinois-Chicago TBD TBD December 29 Albany TBD TBD

2024-25 LSU men’s basketball schedule

Here is the first half of the LSU Tigers men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info November 6 ULM TBD TBD November 10 Alabama State TBD TBD November 14 @ Kansas State TBD TBD November 19 Charleston Southern TBD TBD November 22 Pittsburgh TBD TBD November 24 UCF or Wisconsin TBD TBD November 29 Northwestern State TBD TBD December 3 Florida State TBD TBD December 8 Florida Gulf Coast TBD TBD December 17 SMU TBD TBD December 22 Stetson TBD TBD December 29 New Orleans TBD TBD

How many bowl games has LSU been to?

The LSU football program has competed in 54 bowl games during their storied history.

Also Read: UCLA Bruins Game Today – TV Schedule, Channel, And More