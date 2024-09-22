LSU game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming 2024 LSU Tigers football and basketball schedule

Is there an LSU game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Tigers will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 LSU football schedule, as well as upcoming games in LSU men’s and women’s college basketball.
LSU game today
|When is the next LSU game?
|Saturday, September 28
|Who are they playing?
|South Alabama
|Where is LSU playing?
|Tiger Stadium
|What time does the LSU game start?
|6:45 PM CT
|What channel is the LSU game on?
|SEC Network+
|Where can we stream the LSU game?
|SEC Network+
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a LSU game today?
There is no LSU game today. The school’s next game is Saturday when the football team battles South Alabama.
What time is the LSU game today?
The LSU Tigers’ next game will begin at 6:45 PM CT.
What channel is the LSU game on?
Many LSU games can be found on the SEC Network or streamed on Hulu + Live TV.
What channel is LSU vs South Alabama on?
The LSU vs. South Alabama game today will air on SEC Network.
Where do the LSU Tigers play?
The LSU football team plays at Tiger Stadium. While the two basketball teams compete at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
What time do gates open for the LSU game today?
Gates at Tiger Stadium open two hours prior before the kickoff of football games. For the men’s and women’s basketball teams, doors at Pete Maravich Assembly Center usually open 45 minutes before tipoff.
What is the LSU Tigers record?
The LSU football program has a record of 3-1 in the 2024 season.
The men’s basketball squad ended the 2023-24 season with a 17-16 record while the women’s team finished 31-15-1.
What time does the LSU band come downhill?
The iconic LSU Golden Band from Tigerland heads down Victory Hill from the Greek Amphitheater around 90 minutes before the kickoff of each LSU football game at home.
2024 LSU football schedule
Here is the 2024 LSU Tigers football schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|September 1
|USC 20, LSU 17
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|September 7
|LSU 44, Nicholls 21
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network/ESPN+
|September 14
|LSU 36, South Carolina 31
|11:00 AM
|ABC
|September 21
|UCLA
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|September 28
|South Alabama
|6:45 PM
|SEC Network
|October 12
|Ole Miss
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|October 19
|@ Arkansas
|5 or 7 PM
|TBD
|October 26
|@ Texas A&M
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 9
|Alabama
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 16
|@ Florida
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 23
|Vanderbilt
|5 or 7 PM
|TBD
|November 30
|Oklahoma
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
2024-25 LSU women’s basketball schedule
Here is the first half of the LSU Tigers women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|November 4
|Eastern Kentucky
|TBD
|TBD
|November 8
|Northwestern State
|TBD
|TBD
|November 12
|Charleston Southern
|TBD
|TBD
|November 15
|Murray State
|TBD
|TBD
|November 18
|Troy
|TBD
|TBD
|November 20
|Tulane
|TBD
|TBD
|November 25
|Pink Flamingo Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|November 27
|Pink Flamingo Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|December 1
|NC Central
|TBD
|TBD
|December 5
|Stanford
|TBD
|TBD
|December 8
|Grambling
|TBD
|TBD
|December 15
|UL-Lafayette
|TBD
|TBD
|December 17
|Seton Hall
|TBD
|TBD
|December 19
|Illinois-Chicago
|TBD
|TBD
|December 29
|Albany
|TBD
|TBD
2024-25 LSU men’s basketball schedule
Here is the first half of the LSU Tigers men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|November 6
|ULM
|TBD
|TBD
|November 10
|Alabama State
|TBD
|TBD
|November 14
|@ Kansas State
|TBD
|TBD
|November 19
|Charleston Southern
|TBD
|TBD
|November 22
|Pittsburgh
|TBD
|TBD
|November 24
|UCF or Wisconsin
|TBD
|TBD
|November 29
|Northwestern State
|TBD
|TBD
|December 3
|Florida State
|TBD
|TBD
|December 8
|Florida Gulf Coast
|TBD
|TBD
|December 17
|SMU
|TBD
|TBD
|December 22
|Stetson
|TBD
|TBD
|December 29
|New Orleans
|TBD
|TBD
How many bowl games has LSU been to?
The LSU football program has competed in 54 bowl games during their storied history.
