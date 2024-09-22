fbpx

LSU game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming 2024 LSU Tigers football and basketball schedule

Updated:
Is there an LSU game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Tigers will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 LSU football schedule, as well as upcoming games in LSU men’s and women’s college basketball.

LSU game today

When is the next LSU game?Saturday, September 28
Who are they playing?South Alabama
Where is LSU playing?Tiger Stadium
What time does the LSU game start?6:45 PM CT
What channel is the LSU game on?SEC Network+
Where can we stream the LSU game?SEC Network+

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a LSU game today?

There is no LSU game today. The school’s next game is Saturday when the football team battles South Alabama.

What time is the LSU game today?

The LSU Tigers’ next game will begin at 6:45 PM CT.

What channel is the LSU game on?

Many LSU games can be found on the SEC Network or streamed on Hulu + Live TV.

What channel is LSU vs South Alabama on?

The LSU vs. South Alabama game today will air on SEC Network.

Where do the LSU Tigers play?

lsu game today
Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU football team plays at Tiger Stadium. While the two basketball teams compete at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

What time do gates open for the LSU game today?

Gates at Tiger Stadium open two hours prior before the kickoff of football games. For the men’s and women’s basketball teams, doors at Pete Maravich Assembly Center usually open 45 minutes before tipoff.

What is the LSU Tigers record?

The LSU football program has a record of 3-1 in the 2024 season.

The men’s basketball squad ended the 2023-24 season with a 17-16 record while the women’s team finished 31-15-1.

What time does the LSU band come downhill?

The iconic LSU Golden Band from Tigerland heads down Victory Hill from the Greek Amphitheater around 90 minutes before the kickoff of each LSU football game at home.

2024 LSU football schedule

Here is the 2024 LSU Tigers football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
September 1USC 20, LSU 176:30 PMABC
September 7LSU 44, Nicholls 216:30 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
September 14LSU 36, South Carolina 3111:00 AMABC
September 21UCLA2:30 PMABC
September 28South Alabama6:45 PMSEC Network
October 12Ole MissFLEX GAMETBD
October 19@ Arkansas5 or 7 PMTBD
October 26@ Texas A&MFLEX GAMETBD
November 9AlabamaFLEX GAMETBD
November 16@ FloridaFLEX GAMETBD
November 23Vanderbilt5 or 7 PMTBD
November 30OklahomaFLEX GAMETBD

2024-25 LSU women’s basketball schedule

lsu game today
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the first half of the LSU Tigers women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
November 4Eastern KentuckyTBDTBD
November 8Northwestern StateTBDTBD
November 12Charleston SouthernTBDTBD
November 15Murray StateTBDTBD
November 18TroyTBDTBD
November 20TulaneTBDTBD
November 25Pink Flamingo ChampionshipTBDTBD
November 27Pink Flamingo ChampionshipTBDTBD
December 1NC CentralTBDTBD
December 5StanfordTBDTBD
December 8GramblingTBDTBD
December 15UL-LafayetteTBDTBD
December 17Seton HallTBDTBD
December 19Illinois-ChicagoTBDTBD
December 29AlbanyTBDTBD

2024-25 LSU men’s basketball schedule

Here is the first half of the LSU Tigers men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
November 6ULMTBDTBD
November 10Alabama StateTBDTBD
November 14@ Kansas StateTBDTBD
November 19Charleston SouthernTBDTBD
November 22PittsburghTBDTBD
November 24UCF or WisconsinTBDTBD
November 29Northwestern StateTBDTBD
December 3Florida StateTBDTBD
December 8Florida Gulf CoastTBDTBD
December 17SMUTBDTBD
December 22StetsonTBDTBD
December 29New OrleansTBDTBD

How many bowl games has LSU been to?

The LSU football program has competed in 54 bowl games during their storied history.

