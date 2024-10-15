Could the Cleveland Browns soon trade Myles Garrett? Top NFL insider weighs in on possibility

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With the Cleveland Browns seemingly headed into “tank mode” ahead of the trade deadline, a top NFL insider revealed if they might be willing to part with star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

After an exciting finish to the 2023 season, this year’s version of the Browns has been a disaster. Their defense has not been as formidable as it was last season. But their offense has been far worse. Deshaun Watson has been a shell of his former self in 2024 and has led their downward spiral this year.

Related: Where do the Cleveland Browns land in our Week 7 NFL offense rankings?

Entering their game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, they own a sad 1-5 record. Which is among the worst records in the NFL this season. It is no surprise that the team has been linked to potentially being sellers before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. And it is a sensible idea since they clearly need to rebuild a disappointing roster.

But could they be bold enough to trade their most valuable asset, Myles Garrett? It was a topic of conversation during a Monday edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” featuring ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. And the elite rumor master gave some definitive opinion on the Browns potentially trading their star pass rusher.

Adam Schefter shuts down idea of Cleveland Browns trading Myles Garrett

"I see the Detroit Lions looking to make a move but I don't see them mortgaging the future..



I believe earlier in the year a team floated a one for Maxx Crosby and they were told that the Raiders wouldn't even entertain it"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9BfRkPGDPs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 14, 2024

“I don’t think the Browns, no matter what spot they’re in, no matter how much they could be rebuilding, are in a position where they are going to move Myles Garrett,” Schefter claimed.

Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper will likely be on the trade block before the deadline early next month. Since he is in the final year of his current contract. However, the Browns have Garrett locked in for two more seasons at a very reasonable rate after they inked him to a five-year, $125 million contract before the 2020 season.

The five-time Pro Bowler is on pace for another double-digit sack season in 2024. It would be his seventh straight year with 10 or more sacks for Cleveland.

Related: Find out where the Cleveland Browns are on the current NFL standings