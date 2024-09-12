Bengals cornerback gives Kansas City Chiefs bulletin-board material

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It feels like a “famous last words” moment. A Cincinnati Bengals cornerback decided to give the Kansas City Chiefs some bulletin-board material ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Reporters asked Cam Taylor-Britt about Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie sensation scored two touchdowns on opening night in the team’s win against the Baltimore Ravens, including one on his very first touch.

“Speed … He can run straight.”



Despite Worthy’s game-changing performance, Taylor-Britt didn’t seem too impressed.

“Speed, that’s about it,” the Bengals cornerback told reporters about what he thinks Worthy brings to the table. “He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do too much else, that’s about it.”

Taylor-Britt didn’t stop there, though.

“He’s only a hundred-some pounds, so if you put hands on him, you’re gonna stop his speed. So basically get your hands on him.”

Worthy is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.

The Chiefs moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select the speedy University of Texas receiver 28th overall. Worthy was a star at the NFL combine, setting a 40-yard dash record at just 4.21 seconds.

Tough Week 1 for Cincinnati Bengals

It was a rough first game for the Bengals, losing to a rebuilding New England Patriots team by the score of 16-10. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked three times and only threw for 164 yards with no touchdowns. Burrow has been dealing with a nagging wrist injury after tearing a ligament against the Baltimore Ravens last season. He ended up having surgery in November 2023.

Taylor-Britt finished the game with four solo tackles.

The Bengals’ cornerback is surely hoping those words don’t come back to haunt him as the team looks to get back on track. They are 5.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs.

