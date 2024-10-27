Kansas City Chiefs game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Chiefs schedule

Is there a Kansas City Chiefs game today? With the 2024 NFL season underway, many KC fans are wondering when the Chiefs will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Chiefs schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Related: Where do the Kansas City Chiefs land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

Kansas City Chiefs game today?

When is the next Kansas City Chiefs game? Sunday, October 27 Who are they playing? Las Vegas Raiders Where are the Chiefs playing? Allegiant Stadium What time does the Chiefs game start? 3:25 PM CT What channel are the Chiefs on today? CBS Where can we stream the Chiefs game? NFL+

Is there a Chiefs game today?

There is a Chiefs game today. The Kansas City Chiefs resume their regular season schedule Sunday with a Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What time is the Chiefs game today?

The next Chiefs game kick-off is at 3:25 PM CT.

Where are the Chiefs playing?

The Kansas City Chiefs next game will be at home at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

What channel is airing the Chiefs game?

The Chiefs’ next game will air exclusively on CBS.

What FM channel are the Chiefs on?

The Kansas City Chiefs FM radio home for each game is 96.5 The Fan.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Kansas City Chiefs injury report.

Mike Danna – Out

Juju Smith-Schuster

Skyy Moore – IR

Jaylen Watson – IR

Rashee Rice – IR

Hollywood Brown – IR

Isiah Pacheco – IR

McKade Mettauer – IR

How many wins do the Chiefs have?

The Kansas City Chiefs currently own a record of 6-0.

Where are the Chiefs in the Standings?

The 2024 Kansas City Chiefs are currently first in the AFC West standings.

Related: Where do the Kansas City Chiefs land in our latest NFL defense rankings?

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs play?

The Chiefs play their home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

What time do gates open for the Chiefs games?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Kansas City Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the entire Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info 1 September 5 Chiefs 27, Ravens 20 7:20 PM NBC 2 September 15 Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 PM CBS 3 September 22 Chiefs 22, Falcons 17 7:20 PM NBC 4 September 29 Chiefs 17, Chargers 10 3:25 PM CBS 5 October 7 Chiefs 26, Saints 13 7:15 PM ESPN/ESPN 2 6 BYE 7 October 20 Chiefs 28, 49ers 18 3:25 PM FOX 8 October 27 @Las Vegas Raiders 3:25 PM CBS 9 November 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM ESPN 10 November 10 Denver Broncos 12:00 PM CBS 11 November 17 @ Buffalo Bills 3:25 PM CBS 12 November 24 @ Carolina Panthers 12:00 PM CBS 13 November 29 Las Vegas Raiders 2:00 PM Amazon Prime 14 December 8 Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 PM NBC 15 December 15 @ Cleveland Browns 12:00 PM CBS 16 December 21 Houston Texans 12:00 PM NBC 17 December 25 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00 PM Amazon Prime 18 January 5 @ Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Kansas City Chiefs stats

Below you can find a rundown of the Chiefs stats in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs record by year

2023: 11-6

11-6 2022: 14-3

14-3 2021: 12-5

12-5 2020: 14-2

14-2 2019: 12-4

12-4 2018: 12-4

12-4 2017: 10-6

Related: New Kansas City Chiefs rumor gives fresh insight on whether 2025 could be Travis Kelce’s final year in NFL