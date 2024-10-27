fbpx

Kansas City Chiefs game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Chiefs schedule

Updated:
Is there a Kansas City Chiefs game today? With the 2024 NFL season underway, many KC fans are wondering when the Chiefs will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Chiefs schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Kansas City Chiefs game today?

When is the next Kansas City Chiefs game?Sunday, October 27
Who are they playing?Las Vegas Raiders
Where are the Chiefs playing?Allegiant Stadium
What time does the Chiefs game start?3:25 PM CT
What channel are the Chiefs on today?CBS
Where can we stream the Chiefs game?NFL+

Is there a Chiefs game today?

There is a Chiefs game today. The Kansas City Chiefs resume their regular season schedule Sunday with a Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What time is the Chiefs game today?

The next Chiefs game kick-off is at 3:25 PM CT.

Where are the Chiefs playing?

The Kansas City Chiefs next game will be at home at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

What channel is airing the Chiefs game?

The Chiefs’ next game will air exclusively on CBS.

What FM channel are the Chiefs on?

The Kansas City Chiefs FM radio home for each game is 96.5 The Fan.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Kansas City Chiefs injury report.

  • Mike Danna – Out
  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Skyy Moore – IR
  • Jaylen Watson – IR
  • Rashee Rice – IR
  • Hollywood Brown – IR
  • Isiah Pacheco – IR
  • McKade Mettauer – IR

How many wins do the Chiefs have?

The Kansas City Chiefs currently own a record of 6-0.

Where are the Chiefs in the Standings?

The 2024 Kansas City Chiefs are currently first in the AFC West standings.

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs play?

The Chiefs play their home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

What time do gates open for the Chiefs games?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Kansas City Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

Here is the entire Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
1September 5Chiefs 27, Ravens 207:20 PMNBC
2September 15Cincinnati Bengals3:25 PMCBS
3September 22Chiefs 22, Falcons 177:20 PMNBC
4September 29Chiefs 17, Chargers 103:25 PMCBS
5October 7Chiefs 26, Saints 137:15 PMESPN/ESPN 2
6BYE
7October 20Chiefs 28, 49ers 183:25 PMFOX
8October 27@Las Vegas Raiders3:25 PMCBS
9November 4Tampa Bay Buccaneers7:15 PMESPN
10November 10Denver Broncos12:00 PMCBS
11November 17@ Buffalo Bills3:25 PMCBS
12November 24@ Carolina Panthers12:00 PMCBS
13November 29Las Vegas Raiders2:00 PMAmazon Prime
14December 8Los Angeles Chargers7:20 PMNBC
15December 15@ Cleveland Browns12:00 PMCBS
16December 21Houston Texans12:00 PMNBC
17December 25@ Pittsburgh Steelers12:00 PMAmazon Prime
18January 5@ Denver BroncosTBDTBD

Kansas City Chiefs stats

Below you can find a rundown of the Chiefs stats in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs record by year

  • 2023: 11-6
  • 2022: 14-3
  • 2021: 12-5
  • 2020: 14-2
  • 2019: 12-4
  • 2018: 12-4
  • 2017: 10-6

