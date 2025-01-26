Chicago Cubs trade for 2x All-Star, World Series winner

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This offseason has been all about the Los Angeles Dodgers strengthening their World Series winning core via the use of deferred money. Yet, there are still 29 other teams trying to improve their rosters via MLB free agency and trade too.

Today, it’s the Chicago Cubs who have swung a significant trade for one of the best players available.

Chicago Cubs trade for Ryan Pressly

One area the Chicago Cubs are still trying to strengthen after missing the playoffs last season is their bullpen. Yet, their latest move should help in a big way.

According to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Houston Astros have agreed to trade relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to the Cubs. Pressly has a no-trade clause, but he was willing to waive it to land with a team of Chicago’s caliber, knowing he’ll be in line for a significant role in the Cubs’ bullpen.

Houston is also sending an undisclosed amount of money to Chicago to help cover a portion of Pressly’s $14 million salary this season. In doing so, this clears a bit more money off of the Astros’ books, which could prompt another move from Houston, potentially even re-signing Alex Bregman.

The Astros’ trade return is yet to be revealed.

