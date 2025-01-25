Chicago Cubs reportedly show ‘significant interest’ in signing multi-time All-Star

The Chicago Cubs are still looking to shake up their roster with less than a month before the start of spring training.

During the winter meetings, the Cubs made a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros, acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker for infielder Isaac Paredes and two top prospects: 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Following that deal, the Cubs shipped former National League MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees in a salary dump for relief pitcher Cody Poteet. They also sent Matt Mervis to the Tampa Bay Rays for Vidal Brujan in a swap of former prospects.

They even strengthened their rotation by signing left-hander Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract.

Now, the Cubs may be looking to add another star player.

Related: MLB rumors reveal All-Star pitcher Chicago Cubs aggressively pursuing trade for this week

Chicago Cubs interested in multi-time All-Star

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to New York Post’s MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Cubs are showing “significant interest” in two-time All-Star Alex Bregman. Over nine seasons in Houston, Bregman was a two-time World Series winner and a Gold Glover who hit 191 home runs, slashed .272/.366/.483, with a 132 OPS+, and 39.6 WAR.

Astros and Cubs are believed showing significant interest in Alex Bregman, with Tigers and Red Sox among others involved. His longtime Astros team, also engaged at the start of winter, want him enough they may move Paredes to 2B and Altuve to LF to accommodate. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2025

Bregman reportedly turned down a six-year, $156 million deal to return to the Astros this offseason.

If Bregman lands on the North Side, he will be reunited with his former teammate Tucker and instantly upgrade Chicago’s infield. With Nico Hoerner expected to miss the beginning of the season, Bregman could slide over to second base so the Cubs could give a promising prospect Matt Shaw the nod at third.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Bregman to receive a six-year, $187 million contract in free agency.

Related: MLB insider boldly predicts Alex Bregman will shockingly sign with this playoff team