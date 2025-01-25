MLB insider boldly predicts Alex Bregman will shockingly sign with this playoff team

Alex Bregman remains a player without a team for 2025 with less than a month until spring training.

Throughout the offseason, Bregman has been linked to multiple teams: the New York Yankees and Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and the Houston Astros.

Bregman reportedly turned down a six-year, $156 million contract to return to the Astros, as no other long-term deals have seemed to materialize.

With the clock ticking down until the season begins, one MLB insider made a bold prediction about where Bregman will end up.

MLB insider predicts Alex Bregman will sign with Los Angeles Dodgers

In a recent ESPN story, MLB insider David Schoenfield shockingly predicted that Bregman will sign with the 2024 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Why should the Dodgers stop now? If Bregman can’t find the big deal he wants, the Dodgers might be a surprise fit. Max Muncy is a free agent after 2025 and prone to strikeouts. Hyeseong Kim’s bat projects as more of a utility infielder than a starting second baseman. Bregman can shift between second and third in 2025 and then replace Muncy in 2026,” Schoenfield wrote.

The Dodgers have essentially assembled their own version of “The Avengers” over the last two offseasons. They signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Treinen, Tanner Scott, Michael Conforto, and now Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki.

According to FanGraphs, LA’s projected payroll for 2025 is around $370 million, well past the highest luxury-tax tier of $301 million. This means the Dodgers would be taxed 110% for every dollar over the threshold.

Schoenfield doesn’t believe it’s too much money for the Dodgers to sign Bregman, as $49.5 million would be coming off the franchise’s books after the season when the contracts of Conforto, Muncy, Chris Taylor, and Miguel Rojas expire.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Bregman to receive a six-year, $187 million contract in free agency.

The signing would mark an intriguing pairing between Bregman and the Dodgers. Bregman was a key member of the 2017 Astros team that defeated Los Angeles in the World Series – a championship later tainted by the revelation of Houston’s electronic sign-stealing scheme.

