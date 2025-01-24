MLB rumors reveal All-Star pitcher Chicago Cubs aggressively pursuing trade for this week

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have been linked in MLB rumors this winter to several pitchers on the market, both in MLB free agency and potential trade candidates. With spring training drawing closer, Chicago has reportedly turned its focus toward a new target.

In December, following the trade for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Cubs were linked to Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo and free-agent starter Roki Sasaki. However, Sasaki signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mariners’ asking price on Castillo is reportedly very high. So, Chicago seems to be taking a different approach to improve its pitching staff before Opening Day.

Chicago Cubs payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $180 million, $198 million projected luxury tax

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are among the clubs pursuing a trade for Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly. While multiple teams want Pressly and have discussed the parameters of a deal with Houston, Heyman notes that Pressly is “disinclined” to play for a team on either coast.

Pressly – owed a $14 million salary in the final year of his deal – holds power over Houston because he reportedly holds a no-trade clause. With the Astros exploring ways to shed payroll, potentially to re-sign All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, a Pressly trade would save significant money for the franchise and increase the club’s odds of re-signing Bregman.

Ryan Pressly stats (ESPN): 3.49 ERA< 1.34 WHIP, 58 hits allowed, 58-18 K-BB in 56.2 innings pitched

While MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Thursday that Chicago and Houston are “on the verge” of a deal, Astros’ beat writer Chandler Rome of The Athletic refuted that report. Pressly is reportedly on the trade block, but a deal isn’t imminent and he has not waived his no-trade clause as of Friday morning.

In Pressly, Chicago would be adding an All-Star reliever who recorded a 3.07 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 94 saves across 234.1 innings pitched from 2021-’24. Heading into his age-36 season, Pressly would have the opportunity to serve as the Cubs closer after the team missed out on Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, who both signed with the Dodgers.