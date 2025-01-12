Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees reportedly eyeing risk-reward RP in MLB free agency

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs were linked in MLB rumors for a month regarding trade talks for finally completing a Cody Bellinger deal. Weeks later, the two clubs are reportedly eyeing an intriguing reliever in MLB free agency.

Chicago and New York have both made some additions to their pitching staffs ahead of the 2025 season. The Cubs signed Colin Rea and Matthew Boyd, while the Yankees traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams and signed starting pitcher Max Fried.

Related: New York Yankees rumors reveal All-Star being shopped

New York Yankees payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $284 million

Now, both clubs reportedly have an eye on making a long-term addition to their bullpen. With the free-agent market for the top relievers seemingly out of the clubs’ price range, the two storied franchises are focused on a risk-reward reliever.

According to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, the Yankees and Cubs are interested in free-agent relief pitcher Brooks Raley.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time

Brooks Raley stats (ESPN): 4.04 ERA< 1.20 WHIP, 3.0 K/BB ratio in 222.2 career innings pitched

Raley, a 36-year-old southpaw, spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets. He excelled in 2023, recording a 2.80 ERA with a 44-19 K-BB ratio across 54.2 innings pitched. However, after throwing 7 shutout innings this past season, he required Tommy John surgery in May.

In a best-case scenario for any team that signs Raley, he’s likely not returning to the mound until well after the All-Star Brea. With that said, his effectiveness in recent years before Tommy John surgery shows a path to considerable upside.

Related: Highest paid MLB players 2025

Over the last three years with the Mets and Tampa Bay Rays, Raley compiled a 2.58 ERA with a 1.9 WHIP and just 6.5 H/9 allowed in 115.1 innings pitched. If he can be effective post-surgery, Chicago or New York could be adding a quality left-handed reliever to its bullpen in September.