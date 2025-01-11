New York Yankees rumors reveal All-Star being shopped, team wants to move on from

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been one of the busiest MLB teams this offseason, spending more than nearly every team in baseball outside of the New York Mets. While the club is still looking for ways to make additions to the Yankees roster, subtractions could also be looming.

Even after losing out on Juan Soto, the signings of Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt along with the acquisitions of Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams have resulted in one of the highest MLB payrolls in 2025. New York has seemed to prioritize trades to improve its roster, but that could change if they are successful moving off one of their biggest salaries.

New York Yankees payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $284 million

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are trying to trade All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman. Early efforts have been unsuccessful, resulting in New York offering to cover a portion of Stroman’s remaining salary.

Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million contract with the Yankees in January 2024, returning to his hometown team with the hope of helping them end their championship drought. While New York reached the World Series, it lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers and their free-agent addition was a disappointment.

Marcus Stroman contract (Spotrac): $18.333 million salary in 2025, vesting option for $18.333 million in 2026

As Heyman notes, moving off Stroman’s contract would provide New York with financial flexibility to add an infielder. However, even agreeing to a trade and freeing up that money reportedly wouldn’t put them back in the market for Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado.

Stroman’s contract includes an $18.333 million vesting option in 2025. He can turn it into a player option if he records $140-plus innings pitched next season. New York’s willingness to pay down his salary could help facilitate a deal, but to this point nothing is imminent.

Marcus Stroman stats (ESPN): 10-9 record, 4.31 ERA< 1.47 WHIP, 113 Ks in 154.2 innings pitched

Turning 34 years old in May, the New York native wasn’t particularly effective this past season. Opponents recorded a .277/.349/.437 triple-slash line off Stroman with a .780 OPS and 19 home runs. He didn’t make a single appearance for the Yankees during the postseason.

