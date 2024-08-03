Chicago Bears rumors: Could another massive contract extension be coming?

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears capped off what has been a tremendous offseason by signing Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Moore to a whopping four-year, $110 million contract extension.

Moore, 27, has proven to be a valuable part of the Bears’ rebuild after they acquired him in a trade with the Carolina Panthers back in March of 2023.

Expectations are high in 2024 after Chicago selected former USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in April’s draft. The team also brought in Pro Bowlers in that of running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Keenan Allen to help Williams.

This has led to renewed interest in Bears football among the faithful in the Windy City. Could it also lead to general manager Ryan Poles handing out another lucrative long-term contract?

Chicago Bears to take wait-and-see approach on Keenan Allen contract extension

Allen, 32, was acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers for pennies on the dollar this past spring. At that point, it was inevitable the team was going to select Williams with the first pick. The idea was to provide the new franchise quarterback with a veteran weapon.

Whether this lasts for more than one season remains to be seen.

“Moore used part of his news conference the day after signing his new contract to stump for an extension for Allen. Allen recently changed agents, and with one year and $18.1 million left on his contract, he has approached the team about an extension. But so far, they haven’t made progress on that front,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported.

“The Moore contract, done with two years left on his prior deal, shows that the Bears consider the 27-year-old a key building block for their future along with Odunze. They’ll likely wait and see on the 32-year-old Allen before committing beyond this year.”

As noted in the report, Allen has one more year remaining on his contract. It was one of the major issues that led to his departure from the Chargers in the first place.

Despite his relatively advanced age for a wide receiver, Allen continues to prove himself among the best pass-catchers in the game. Last season alone, he tallied 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Though, it does make sense for Chicago’s brass to take a wait-and-see approach. In addition to locking up Moore long-term, the Bears selected fellow receiver Rome Odunze No. 9 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

