Plane carrying Carolina Panthers’ players, staff skids off taxiway after preseason game

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Everything that could go wrong for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season did. The 2024 season is off to an even worse start after a plane carrying Panthers plays slid off the runway on Friday morning.

Carolina wrapped up its first preseason game on Thursday night, dropping a 17-3 matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Following the game and media availability, the Panthers coaching staff and players embarked on their flight back to Charlotte, North Carolina.

As first reported by Mary King of WBTV News in Charlotte, a Delta plane carrying several members of the Panthers roster and coaching staff ran off the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday morning.

The plane landed at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time and began skidding off the taxiway. As the scene unfolded, emergency vehicles rushed to the scene. At approximately 3:45 a.m., the airport towed stairs to the taxiway to help passengers disembark.

Delta announced the accident was caused when the landing gear on the right side of the airplane came off the taxiway following a normal landing. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and everyone on board was able to leave, with the Panthers returning home.

After passengers were transported to the terminal by bus, crews got the plane back onto the taxiway and moved it away from the scene. As shown by FlightAware, the plane left Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport at 12:45 AM EDT following a one-hour delay. It landed in Charlotte at 2:41 AM EDT, with the accident coming moments after touchdown.