Brad Keselowski names new crew chief at RFK Racing

RFK Racing on Thursday announced that Jeremy Bullins, a 31-time winner across all three NASCAR national divisions, will take over as crew chief for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team next season.

Bullins led Keselowski’s No. 2 Penske team through the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, earning five wins, 23 top fives and 41 top 10s. They ended the 2020 season second in the championship standings.

Bullins takes over from Matt McCall, who served in the role for the first three seasons of Keselowski’s driver-owner stint. They won at Darlington together earlier this season. McCall has not yet announced plans for 2025.

“I mean, he helped turn our company around,” Keselowski said of McCall during Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. “He’s been a big part of that. Probably doesn’t get enough credit for it. Everything hasn’t gone perfect, and I think he’d be the first to tell you that, but I’m really proud of what he helped us achieve. Just hopeful that the next chapter is great for him. I wish him the best.”

A North Carolina State graduate, Bullins, is a 10-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, most recently in September at Daytona International Speedway, when Harrison Burton claimed his first and 100th for Wood Brothers Racing.

Prior to that, Bullins had been working with Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Ford Mustang at Team Penske, including a win in the 2022 Daytona 500. Bullins left Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing prior to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after more than 10 years together

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with BK again, this time in the iconic No. 6 car with RFK,” said Bullins. “We were able to accomplish a lot as a team previously, but we had a couple of unfinished goals like a Daytona 500 win and a championship together and I’m ecstatic we get the opportunity to compete together again. From the outside looking in it’s been obvious the trajectory RFK is on, and I look forward to being part of the growth and future success of the team.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.