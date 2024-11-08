Matt McCall to depart RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski after NASCAR season

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Matt McCall will call his final race as crew chief for Brad Keselowski at RFK Racing this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Roush Fenway Keselowski announced on Thursday morning that McCall will not return next season but did not name a replacement. McCall and Keselowski have been paired at the No. 6 Ford Mustang team since 2022.

“We want to thank Matt for his dedicated efforts over the last three seasons, his role in the success that we have had and we wish him well in future endeavors.”

Keselowski won at Darlington Raceway in the spring but that is his only victory in three seasons with McCall going into the season finale on Sunday. The pairing did not make the playoffs in 2022, Keselowski’s first year as co-owner of RFK Racing.

The team finished eighth in the championship standings last year and earned a playoff berth on points. Keselowski is currently 13th in the standings.