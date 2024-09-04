Best VPN Services of 2024

A virtual private network, or VPN, protects your personal information when you use the internet. Unlike standard network connections, which expose your online activity and location to your internet service provider (ISP), third-party advertisers, and cyber-criminals, a VPN routes your internet connection through a secure tunnel to keep your data safe and give you access to content that’s not available in your region.

With so many concerns over data security, VPNs have become extremely popular, and the options for the best VPN services have proliferated. If you want to protect yourself or your company, how do you know which one to choose? We’ve done some digging to round up our five favorites and help you find the right VPN for your needs.

How we chose

Choosing a VPN is a highly personal decision, as the most important features for one person may not fit the needs of another person or business. It’s important to understand key features and compare VPN providers based on what’s most important to you. To select our top five choices, we looked at critical factors like:

Bandwidth and speed limits : Some providers feature data caps or throttle your streaming or download speed.

: Some providers feature data caps or throttle your streaming or download speed. Security: Top providers offer critical security features, but your needs may vary. We looked at options like single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, kill switches, split tunneling, and no-logs policies.

Top providers offer critical security features, but your needs may vary. We looked at options like single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, kill switches, split tunneling, and no-logs policies. Pricing and guarantees : The best VPNs have a monthly cost, but pricing can vary, and many offer free trials or money-back guarantees.

: The best VPNs have a monthly cost, but pricing can vary, and many offer free trials or money-back guarantees. Reliability : We looked for VPNs that work consistently and on a wide range of devices and operating systems.

: We looked for VPNs that work consistently and on a wide range of devices and operating systems. Simultaneous connections : If you’re using a VPN for work or in a device-heavy home, you may want a VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections.

: If you’re using a VPN for work or in a device-heavy home, you may want a VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections. Customer support: This admittedly techy product may be intimidating for many users, so good customer support is essential.

Best VPNs for:

Best VPN for security: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN Best budget VPN: Surfshark

Surfshark Best VPN for streaming: NordVPN

NordVPN Best VPN for customer service: IPVanish

IPVanish Best free VPN: ProtonVPN

Best for security: ExpressVPN

Benefits Drawbacks Industry-leading privacy and security practices Expensive Expansive and widespread fleet of servers Light on extra features Third-party verified no-logs policy No option for static IPs

About ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most trusted names in the business. The company leads the way with its encryption standards, and it’s known for utmost transparency and independent audits. With servers in 105 countries, you can appear to be browsing from virtually anywhere in the world. However, ExpressVPN lacks some of the broader features of competitors, such as NordVPN’s option for a dedicated IP address. That means its price — which starts at over $8 a month — may not appeal to everyone.

Best budget VPN: Surfshark

Benefits Drawbacks Plans as low as $1.99/mo. Some speed inconsistencies RAM-only servers for no logging Regular monthly pricing can get expensive Unlimited simultaneous connections Weak customer support

About Surfshark

Surfshark offers one of the top VPNs on the market with a range of affordable pricing options. It includes critical security features such as a kill switch and AES-256 encryption, and its RAM-only servers are wiped after every reboot. Depending on the features and plan length you choose, you can pay as low as $1.99 a month, but you’ll have to pay upfront.

Best VPN for streaming: NordVPN

Benefits Drawbacks Consistently one of the fastest VPNs Limited simultaneous connections Excellent for unlocking geo-restricted content Issues with software updates on some devices Good long-term pricing Imperfect malware protection

About NordVPN

NordVPN is consistently one of the fastest-reported providers, making it a great choice for streaming or other high-bandwidth activity. Unlike with some VPN providers, users report consistent success with accessing geo-restricted content, so NordVPN is excellent for watching Netflix shows only available in Europe or channels you can’t get in the U.S. Keep in mind, though, that this may violate your streaming provider’s terms of service. Pricing for NordVPN ranges from $2.99–$14.99 a month.

Best VPN for customer service: IPVanish

Benefits Drawbacks Highly rated customer support Price increases after a year Wide range of device compatibility Based in the U.S. Unlimited simultaneous connections Limited streaming functionality

About IPVanish

IPVanish is one of the longest-standing VPN providers around, and it has a reputation for strong customer support and excellent speed. It’s compatible with most operating systems and devices, from Windows and Mac to Fire and Linux. Although having its headquarters in the U.S. may be a positive in some ways, many users cited this as a security concern that offsets the benefits of having a VPN. IPVanish is also a mixed bag if you’re trying to stream content that’s blocked in the U.S. Pricing ranges from $2.99–$12.99 a month.

Best free VPN: ProtonVPN

Benefits Drawbacks Excellent free option More limited customer support Decent for streaming Expensive premium version Independently verified no-logs policy Limited functionality in free version

About ProtonVPN

Although we’re generally wary of free VPNs (you get what you pay for, after all), ProtonVPN stands out as one of the best options. Its free version offers a limited set of features from its paid plans, such as single-device connectivity and powerful anti-censorship features. The free plan also adheres to ProtonVPN’s verified no-logs policy. Pricing on premium plans ranges from $4.99–$12.99 a month.

Final thoughts

Finding the right VPN comes down to your personal web browsing needs. Some VPNs offer best-in-class privacy but are light on features that you may want for live TV streaming or gaming. Others offer lightning-fast speed but for a price. Before you choose, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the risks of browsing without a VPN and determine your top priorities and budget.

FAQ

Are VPNs legal?

VPNs are legal in many countries throughout the world, including the U.S. and Canada. In some countries, however, VPNs are banned, or their uses are restricted. Always check the laws in your area before using a VPN.

Do you really need a VPN at home?

A VPN hides your internet activity, IP address, and location from your internet service provider, companies whose websites you visit, and cyber-criminals who seek to steal your personal information. Even on a secure home Wi-Fi, these actors can access this information, so a VPN adds a valuable layer of security to your home network.

Are free VPNs safe?

Many free VPNs are safe to use, but they may have more limited features and encryption capabilities than paid versions. Some of these services make money by collecting your data and selling it to other companies. Research free options carefully to find out whether they collect your data and how they use it.