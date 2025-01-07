Ben Johnson interested in becoming a head coach, insider reveals what he’s looking for

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

For at least the second year in a row, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is viewed as a top NFL head coaching candidate. In some circles, he’s viewed as the best candidate available.

However, Johnson had several opportunities to become a head coach last offseason but turned down the chance to receive a promotion. While the Lions did reward him with a nice raise, there’s a reason why Johnson didn’t ditch a good job with the Lions. Now, we have a better idea of what he’s looking for as the 2025 NFL hiring cycle kicks off again.

Related: NFL coaching carousel 2025: NFL coaching vacancies, interview tracker

Ben Johnson seeking ‘alignment’ in head coaching opportunity

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson has helped lead the Detroit Lions to a top-five scoring attack in all three seasons as an offensive coordinator. His play calls are often one of the most creative examples in the NFL, and several football minds have taken notice. These even include trick plays that often don’t work for other teams, but the Lions find a way to execute them with perfection, dialing them up at the perfect time to catch defenses off-guard.

Now, as he gets ready to interview for some of the six current NFL head coaching vacancies, we’re learning more about what he’s searching for. While organizations want a coach who can lead them to playoff victories, Johnson has his own priorities.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Johnson is seeking “alignment.” This means he wants a scenario where he and the general manager are both on the same page during the decision-making process, but ownership will surely be a factor too.

“There will be one key word as Ben Johnson explores his options for 2025 — Alignment.

He needs to be on the same page with the front office. If alignment isn’t there, he won’t be interested.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Ben Johnson

Johnson turned down previous head coaching opportunities for unknown reasons. If he doesn’t find what he’s looking for this time around, there’s no guarantee he leaves a good job with the Lions again. But it’s possible Johnson finally finds the alignment he’s seeking this offseason, but who that will be with remains to be seen.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates, including Ben Johnson