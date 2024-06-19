MLB insider urges Baltimore Orioles to pursue ‘perfect’ starting pitcher addition with deep ties to the New York Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the Baltimore Orioles dealing with several injuries to their starting staff, one MLB insider and former general manager believes the organization should immediately target a pitcher who was formerly a star with the New York Yankees for eight seasons.

Entering the MLB games today, the Orioles are taking part in a massive series against the team ahead of them in the American League East standings, the Yankees. No matter how this series goes, the O’s have had a fantastic start to the season and have one of the best records in baseball.

What has made the Orioles so impressive is outside of their issues closing games, they are a well-rounded team and have a formidable batting order and starting staff. However, that staff has taken some major injury hits recently. Dean Kremer has a tricep issue and a UCL sprain has again sent Kyle Braddish to the injured list.

While MLB trade deadline speculation has suggested Baltimore could target starting pitching, the recent setbacks have created a greater need. Earlier this week, The Athletic MLB insider and one-time GM Jim Bowden suggested a trade for two-time All-Star Luis Severino should be considered by the front office because he would be a “perfect” fit.

“Luis Severino is a perfect fit based on his past experience in the AL East with the Yankees,” Bowden wrote. “Severino is having a solid comeback season with the Mets, going 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 1.179 WHIP in 13 starts. He will be a free agent after this season and should do well on the open market if he maintains this level.”

Luis Severino stats (2024): 4-2 record, 3.12 ERA, 1.179 WHIP, 61 SO, 31 BB, 84.1 IP

After a career-worst showing in 2023, where there were questions if he would ever return to the form that earned him All-Star honors in 2017 and ’18, a change from the Bronx spotlight to Queens has been very good for Severino. And he has been key in helping the Mets stay near .500 this season.

What makes Severino an interesting addition to the Baltimore Orioles is that possibly facing the Yankees in the playoffs could prove to be an interesting motivation to boost his value and they are not locked into any more seasons after 2024 if his first half proves to be a mirage.

However, the Mets’ hot play over the last couple of weeks could turn them into buyers instead of sellers before the July 30 trade deadline if it continues.