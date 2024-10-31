Atlanta Braves trade former World Series MVP to Los Angeles Angels for rotation depth

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for the hot stove season to kick off. A day after the World Series ended, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels completed the first trade of the offseason, with outfielder Jorge Soler heading to Los Angeles in exchange for pitcher Griffin Canning.

The Braves had acquired Soler from the San Francisco Giants at the 2024 trade deadline while dealing with multiple injuries. Soler, who originally signed a three-year, $42 million deal with San Francisco during the 2024 offseason, has a history with Atlanta – he was part of the Braves’ 2021 championship team and earned World Series MVP honors after hitting three home runs in that series.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, clearing Soler’s contract gives the Braves additional flexibility to pursue other free agents this winter. During the 2024 season, Soler was solid across 142 games between the Giants and Braves, slashing .241/.338/.442. He smashed 21 home runs, doubled 34 times, knocked in 64 runs, and scored 84 times.

In Los Angeles, Soler will serve as the full-time designated hitter, likely seeing minimal outfield duty barring injuries. The Angels’ outfield alignment is expected to feature Mike Trout (if healthy), Taylor Ward (if he isn’t traded), former first-overall pick Mickey Moniak, and former top prospect Jo Adell.

Related: New Atlanta Braves rumor links team to pursuit of big time power bat in free agency this winter

Griffin Canning provides rotation depth for Atlanta Braves

For the Braves, adding Canning provides important rotation insurance as the team faces the potential free-agent departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton. During the 2024 season, Canning made 32 appearances (31 starts), posting a 5.19 ERA with a 6-13 record. While he pitched 171 1/3 innings, he struggled with consistency, allowing an American League-high 99 earned runs and 31 home runs. He recorded 130 strikeouts against 66 walks and finished with a disappointing 82 ERA+.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Originally selected by the Angels in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Canning will be under team control through the 2025 season.

The trade comes as both teams look to improve upon their 2024 campaigns – the Braves were swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, while the Angels finished last in the American League West with a 63-99 record.

Related: Los Angeles Angels are a team with an uncertain future