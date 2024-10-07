New Atlanta Braves rumor links team to pursuit of big time power bat in free agency this winter

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

A new MLB rumor suggests a notable National League slugger could be a top target for the Atlanta Braves in free agency this winter.

The Braves 2024 campaign did not go at all as hoped. The organization entered the year as a World Series contender. However, season-ending injuries to top stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider put a ceiling on their potential. Nevertheless, the team still fought hard and earned a Wild Card spot this fall.

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta was unable to withstand the might of the San Diego Padres in their three-game series. Now, the Braves organization will look to the offseason and bolstering their roster for 2025. Without a doubt, they have some big questions ahead in the rotation. Talented starter Max Fried is a free agent, and veteran Charlie Morton could call it a career.

If the pitching staff takes a step back next season, Atlanta could try to balance the scales by adding even more thump to a strong lineup — once Acuna Jr. is back in the order. On Saturday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman took a look at what should be a very competitive market for Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.

Atlanta Braves expected to pursue Willy Adames in free agency

The veteran MLB insider revealed that the Atlanta Braves are among the organizations that have looked into acquiring the 29-year-old in the past. And he expects the team to make a push to sign him in free agency this winter.

Although Adames has never earned All-Star honors during his seven seasons in the league, he has turned into one of the premiere slugging infielders in the league over the last three seasons. In that time he has hit over 30 homers twice and peaked with 32 this season. He also knocked in a career-best 112 RBIs for the NL Central champions this season.

Heyman noted that the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are also likely to be top contenders for the talented infielder.

