NFL insider sheds light on potential turning point in Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s career

Arizona Cardinals quarterback made NFL news back in 2022 for an ‘independent study‘ clause that was included in his contract related to video games. He’s also been subject to NFL rumors questioning his leadership and maturity. Now, all of that seems to be behind him.

Murray’s future in Arizona even seemed uncertain a year ago. Coming off an ACL tear, he wouldn’t see the field for the first half of the 2023 NFL season in a year with a new coaching staff and general manager. It prompted NFL trade rumors about Murray and speculation that Arizona could trade him to truly rebuild.

Kyler Murray stats (ESPN): 89.4 QB rating, 65.7% completion rate, 1,799 passing yards, 10-5 TD-INT, 244 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry

A lot can change in a year. Once viewed as a team destined for a multi-season rebuild, expectations have been raised for Arizona in 2024. The Cardinals are viewed as a breakout team, one that could be reminiscent of the Detroit Lions in 2022. Murray is a huge reason for that.

Senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote in his NFL training camp news and notes that head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have been heaping praise on Murray. Around the organization, the Cardinals’ quarterback is impressing people with his maturity and leadership.

“I think, probably a little on his end, it’s maturity, getting hurt, getting a little bit older and coming out of the first part of his career, he was very open to changing some of the parts of his game for the betterment of the team. He’s been fantastic. If you lay something out and it relates to winning, he’ll do whatever you want with it.” Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon on Kyler Murray (via ESPN)

Gannon told Fowler that he encouraged Murray to become “submerged with the group” of players around him, especially the offensive weapons. He’s done just that and more, holding offseason throwing sessions and making sure everyone is on the same page.

Kyler Murray contract (Spotrac): $37 million salary in 2024, $45.614 million cap hit in 2025, $55.549 million cap hit in 2026, $43.535 million cap hit in 2027

Murray is stepping up his leadership and finding additional opportunities to work with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of the Cardinals’ offense. It’s why there is a lot of optimism for Arizona this year, especially because advanced metrics had them as a top-10 offense in the final few weeks when Murray returned.

With a healthy James Conner and the additions made – Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson – the Cardinals have all the talent for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to challenge for a top-10 offense in 2024. If they are successful, Petzing will be an NFL coaching candidate and Murray might win Comeback Player of the Year.