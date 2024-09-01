San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery

Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square on Saturday.

Pearsall, the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was just days away from making his NFL debut in Week 1 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Now, Pearsall becomes the latest NFL player to be shot ahead of their rookie season.

Ricky Pearsall college stats (ESPN): 159 receptions, 2,420 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns in 5 seasons

Gia Vang of NBC Bay Area reported on Saturday night that Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery in Union Square. Police already have the suspect in custody.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s office confirmed to NBC Sports that Pearsall was the shooting victim of an attempted robbery at Union Square on Saturday. Fortunately, the 49ers’ rookie wide receiver is in stable condition.

Ricky Pearsall contract (Spotrac): $795,000 salary in 2024, under contract through 2028

Details on the Ricky Pearsall shooting

According to Sal Castaneda of KTFU-FOX2, emergency responders arrived at the scene of a shooting at Union Square following a call at 3:38 pm local time. A spokesperson the fire department said that 2 people were taken to the hospital, with Pearsall in stable condition and a second victim in critical condition.

Dion Lim of KGO-TV San Francisco reported that Pearsall was signing autographs at the Cow Palace earlier on Sunday afternoon before making his way to Union Square. Multiple witnesses noted that he had visited several high-end designer stores before the attempted robbery.

Kirsten Moran-Kellar of FOX 40 reports that Pearsall was able to provide a statement to police and the 49ers’ wideout suffered a ;through and through’ gunshot wound to his arm, but he is expected to be ok.

Pearsall is the latest NFL player to be shot in recent years. Earlier this year, coming off his rookie season, Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was wounded in a Florida shooting, which fortunately only caused a minor injury.

In 2022, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot while the victim of an attempted carjacking. He made a full recovery, making his NFL debut in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. He finished his rookie season with 797 rushing yards and became the Commanders starting running back.

