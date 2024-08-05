2024 Paris Olympics medal count: Where United States and every other country stands after big Noah Lyles win

Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Paris Olympics medal count update after August 5

Noah Lyles awoke Sunday owning a bigger reputation than his Olympic accomplishments, with only a bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021 attached to his name. That medal was in the 200 meters, not the 100, the latter being the race where a sprinter can really cement his legacy.

That problem was solved in 9.79 seconds as Lyles became a big name forever by winning the gold medal in the 100 in a photo finish, edging favorite Kishane Thompson of Jamaica. Lyles became the first American male to win the 100 since Justin Gatlin in Athens in 2004.

For those confused as to why Noah Lyles was awarded Gold instead of Thompson, even though Thompson’s foot crossed 1st:



The clock stops when your torso crosses the line *not* 1st body part. Noah leans w/ his chest, while Thompson subtly concaves his chest. That was the difference pic.twitter.com/13WqNsjrvm — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 4, 2024

Scottie Scheffler already owns a lofty reputation and he built on it by shooting a 9-under 62 to overtake the men’s golf field and win gold. Scheffler carded nine birdies in a bogey-free performance to win his first gold medal.

Bobby Finke electrified the pool by setting the world record in the men’s 1,500 freestyle with a time of 14 minutes, 30.67 seconds. Finke not only defended his gold from Tokyo, but his win was the only one by an American male swimmer in an individual event in Paris.

The women’s 4×100 medley relay team also set a world record by winning in 3 minutes, 49.63 seconds. Regan Smith got the Americans off to a huge start as she claimed her second career gold medal in two days after five silvers and one bronze.

The most unlikely U.S. gold medalist Sunday was cyclist Kristen Faulkner, who won the women’s road race. The 31-year-old is originally from Homer, Alaska — the self-billed halibut capital of the world — and only landed an Olympic spot when Taylor Knibb withdrew last month to focus on the Olympic triathlon.

2024 Paris Olympics medal count:

United States 71

China 45

France 44

Great Britain 37

Australia 31

South Korea 24

Japan 24

Italy 22

Gold Medals:

United States 19

China 19

France 12

Australia 12

Great Britain 10

South Korea 10

Japan 9

Italy 7

United States gold medal winners: five on Sunday

Noah Lyles — came through with an epic performance and the photo frame broke his way as he earned the title of “World’s Fastest Man.”

Scottie Scheffler — was tied for sixth and four shots off the pace after three rounds, but mastered Le Golf National on Sunday and finished with four birdies over the last five holes.

Bobby Finke — never trailed from start to finish while furthering his billing as the top male distance swimmer in America.

Women’s 4×100 medley relay team — Regan Smith will never again have to hear that she doesn’t own gold. After helping the mixed medley relay team in the prelims on their way to gold, she and teammates Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske delivered a stellar showing Sunday.

Kristen Faulkner — became the first American woman in 40 years to earn a medal in the 98-mile road race and won by a stunning 58 seconds, making the upset even more eye-opening.

–Mike Sullivan, Field Level Media

