Yankees LHP Anthony Misiewicz takes line drive to head, carted off

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was carted off the field after taking a line drive off his head Friday against the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the sixth, his first inning of relief, Misiewicz got hit by a shot off the bat of Ji Hwan Bae with two outs, what turned out to be a game-tying single.

Misiewicz remained on all fours for a few minutes, but eventually was helped to his feet and into a cart. The score was 3-3 as he exited.

Misiewicz was making his third appearance for the Yankees this season. He played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers earlier in the year.

–Field Level Media