Why DirtVision is at Chili Bowl alongside broadcaster FloRacing

A notable addition to the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals experience this year, especially for those watching at home, is that DirtVision is on the grounds creating content alongside event broadcaster FloRacing.

Veteran broadcaster Dave Rieff has been walking the grounds since Sunday morning grabbing interviews for daily pre-race shows that will air on the platform owned by World Racing Group, which operates World of Outlaws, Xtreme Outlaws, DIRTcar, Super DIRTcar and the American Sprint Car Series.

It has generated some attention, fans wondering if this was an effort to plant the seeds to someday acquire the broadcast rights, which still runs through the remainder of the decade.

Well, how about it, Emmett Hahn?

“I got involved with DirtVision when they bought ASCS,” said the event co-founder and promoter. “Brian Carter (WRG CEO) is coming down here tonight and looking forward to having him here but no, I have a long-term contract with Flo. They’ve been good for us. I had a lot of compliments about the Shootout broadast and the job they do.

“So no, I’m not creating competition.”

To wit, Hahn sold the ASCS 360 Sprint Car Series to WRG prior to last season, which bolstered the DirtVision lineup and also created a link between top-level 360 and 410 Sprint Car racing. And with World Racing Group is a winter content lull, it also just creates show material for subscribers until the Late Model season starts next week at Volusia.

Meanwhile, every lap of the event can be viewed on FloRacing through 2029.