Surprising update on Trae Young, Brandon Ingram trade values heading into the summer

We’ve been inundated with NBA trade rumors surrounding Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram.

For the better part of the past calendar year, a lot of the focus has been on Young. That’s now magnified with Atlanta having finished up another lost season.

A three-time All-Star, Young has not morphed into the true franchise cornerstone most had anticipated. His stats are good. The team’s all-around performance with the former No. 5 pick from Oklahoma leading the charge has not been.

Trae Young stats (2023-24): 25.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.8 APG, 43% shooting, 37% 3-point

As for Ingram, recent reports suggest that he got into a spat with head coach Willie Green during the playoffs. That has also led to speculation that New Orleans could move off the star wing.

From an overall perspective, Pelicans front office head David Griffin has noted that they’ll shake it up after a first-round exit at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. This could lead to the Pels moving off Ingram.

We now have some more interesting information as it relates to these two All-Star players heading into NBA trade season.

Brandon Ingram reportedly has more trade value than Trae Young

“An unofficial poll of executives in Chicago also suggests Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram will have a wider range of teams interested in acquiring the one-time All-Star, as compared to Young, should New Orleans truly explore a roster shake-up of that magnitude.” Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported

Young’s trade value has been brought up a lot. Primarily, it does not seem like the San Antonio Spurs are among the teams interested in him. They had been linked to the sharp-shooting guard in the past.

Even then, it’s surprising that Ingram has more broad value over a player in Young who was seen as one of the brightest young stars as recent as this time last year.

Brandon Ingram stats (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 49% shooting

It could very well be that teams value Ingram’s overall ability over Young’s shooting and scoring. He also seems to play a more valuable three-and-D wing position, too.

Look for the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers to be among the teams interested in Ingram this summer.

As for Young, he’ll continued to be linked to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and aforementioned New Orleans Pelicans.

