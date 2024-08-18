Toronto Blue Jays rumors reveal offseason trade plans for Bo Bichette, 4 potential landing spots

Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays hitters Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette were prominent in MLB trade rumors this summer. While the offseason is months away, there’s already buzz about Bichette and Guerrero Jr’s futures in Toronto.

The Blue Jays made it clear to teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline that Guerrero wouldn’t be moved. While Bichette was viewed as more expendable by the organization, a stint on the injured list in July wiped out the possibility of a trade. While a deal is closed for now, it appears the Blue Jays will revisit it again in a matter of months.

Bo Bichette stats (ESPN): .223/.276/.321, .597 OPS, 4 home runs, 30 RBI, 62 strikeouts in 305 ABs

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Blue Jays are ‘expected to entertain’ trade offers this winter on Bichette. Toronto’s shortstop made it clear to the organization that he will leave as soon as he’s eligible for MLB free agency following the 2025 season.

As for Guerrero Jr, the All-Star slugger continues to express interest in staying with the Blue Jays. With his success at the plate this summer, Toronto’s front office is expected to pursue a contract extension with Guerrero Jr. this offseason.

Bo Bichette contract (Spotrac): $17.583 million salary in 2025, MLB free agent in 2026

Bichette certainly didn’t help his trade value this year. He’s spent two stints on the injured list, raising further concerns about his durability. He’s also in a prolonged slump at the plate, slashing just .231/.280/.343 with a .623 OPS in 461 plate appearances from August 2023 to July 2024.

The hope for interested teams would be that he returns to his production from 2021-’23, when he posted three consecutive seasons with 20-plus homers and a .800-plus OPS. Fortunately for Toronto, there should be plenty of suitors.

Bo Bichette trade landing spots

Los Angeles Dodgers – Willy Adames will likely be the first shortstop the Los Angeles Dodgers target, but Bo Bichette does offer some appeal as a secondary option. He’ll bring far less value defensively, but a healthy Bichette could significantly improve the Dodgers lineup. Plus, Los Angeles might see the benefit in only being committed to him for one season.

– Willy Adames will likely be the first shortstop the Los Angeles Dodgers target, but Bo Bichette does offer some appeal as a secondary option. He’ll bring far less value defensively, but a healthy Bichette could significantly improve the Dodgers lineup. Plus, Los Angeles might see the benefit in only being committed to him for one season. Pittsburgh Pirates – The Pittsburgh Pirates simply need offensive help wherever they can find it. Entering MLB games today, Pirates’ shortstops have a .257/.309/.445 slash line. Pittsburgh would also have the option of moving Bichette to another position, whatever spot it took to get his bat in the lineup for the 2025 MLB season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates simply need offensive help wherever they can find it. Entering MLB games today, Pirates’ shortstops have a .257/.309/.445 slash line. Pittsburgh would also have the option of moving Bichette to another position, whatever spot it took to get his bat in the lineup for the 2025 MLB season. Atlanta Braves – The Dansby Swanson era is long over with the current Atlanta Braves shortstops slashing .217/.279/.335 this season. The Braves would be adding Bichette to a line with Austin Riley, Ronald Acuńa Jr, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies. While they’d lose something defensively at shortstop, the bat upgrade justifies it.

The Dansby Swanson era is long over with the current Atlanta Braves shortstops slashing .217/.279/.335 this season. The Braves would be adding Bichette to a line with Austin Riley, Ronald Acuńa Jr, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies. While they’d lose something defensively at shortstop, the bat upgrade justifies it. Seattle Mariners – Like the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle needs run production just about everywhere. Seattle’s shortstops have an abysmal .201 batting average this season with a below-average .657 OPS. Bichette wouldn’t be a huge financial commitment and he’d be a significant addition to the Mariners lineup for 2025.

