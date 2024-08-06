Tennessee Titans player shockingly retires at the age of 25

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans spent this offseason adding a ton of talent to the mix after yet another down season in Nashville.

That included bringing in running back Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley on offense. Tennessee also signed former Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs while acquiring cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs.

One underrated move was the signing of former Washington fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles to help on the offensive line.

Surprisingly, Charles will not play a game with the team. Tennessee announced that the 25-year-old offensive lineman has opted to retire.

“The Titans have placed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles on the team’s Reserve/Retired list,” Tennessee Titans press release on Saahdiq Charles’ retirement. “Charles, who missed a number of practice recently for what Coach Brian Callahan called personal reasons, informed the team is walking away from the game.”

Charles was listed as Tennessee’s starting right guard in its first depth chart of the summer. He signed a one-year deal this past spring after starting 18 games in four seasons with Washington, including 10 in 2023.

With Charles’ abrupt retirement, the Titans might look at the NFL free agent market for more depth. For now, Dillon Radunz will likely be given the first chance to start.

Youngster LaChavious Simmons could also compete with veteran Daniel Brunskill potentially moving back to guard from center.

This is no small thing given that the Titans are relying on quarterback Will Levis to do his thing under center in 2024. Quarterbacks tend to struggle with pressure up the middle. That’s magnified when we’re talking about young signal callers.