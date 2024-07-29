St. Louis Cardinals put former top prospect on MLB trade block, Los Angeles Angels among interested teams

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals already pulled off a pretty big deal on the eve of the MLB trade deadline. Front office head John Mozeliak acquired starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal that also included the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This doesn’t mean that the Cardinals are anywhere near done with less than 24 hours to go ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Louis is dangling former top prospect Dylan Carlson in trade talks with other teams.

The 25-year-old Carlson was once St. Louis’ top prospect. But he has yet to pan out at the Major League level. Thus far this season, the outfielder is hitting .198 with a mere .515 OPS. He has not hit a homer and has plated just 11 runs in 121 at-bats. But there is upside here.

Los Angeles Angels among teams interested in St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson

John Denton of MLB.com indicates that Los Angeles is among the teams in on Carlson ahead of the trade deadline.

This could be part of a broader package that brings St. Louis more reinforcements for the stretch run. The team entered MLB games today with a 54-51 record and firmly in the National League Playoff race. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is 46-60 and has already proven to be sellers this summer.

Outfielder Taylor Ward joins starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and reliever Hunter Strickland in potentially being on the trade block leading up to Tuesday’s deadline.