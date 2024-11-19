Ryan Preece, Kroger joining expanded three-car RFK Racing effort

RFK Racing is expanding to three full-time NASCAR Cup Series teams next season with Ryan Preece joining Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher to pilot a No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with the support of Kroger.

It’s one of the worst kept secrets in the garage but RFK will lease the No. 15 charter currently possessed by Rick Ware Racing, which runs out of the RFK shop in Mooresville, North Carolina. The charter will have to be returned to Ware after 2025 but the team could choose to outright purchase it as well.

This is a reunion for Preece and Kroger, who ran together as partners at JTG Daugherty Racing from 2019 to 2021, but also Buescher who previously raced for that combination as well. Kroger left JTG and driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after this season, as did team owners Tad and Jodi Geschickter, whose Brand Activation Maximizer marketing operations is the link to Kroger.

Preece, 34, drove for Stewart-Haas Racing the past two seasons. He earned one top-5 and five top-10 finishes last season with crew chief Chad Johnston. In 187 career Cup Series starts, Preece has compiled four top-5s, 16 top-10s and 176 laps led.

“Ryan Preece is who we identified from Day 1 when discussing this third entry, and his young talent from the grassroots level all the way up to the Cup Series is something that excites us moving forward,” RFK President Steve Newmark said in a news release.