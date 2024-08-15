Retired NASCAR champion Kurt Busch arrested on DWI, reckless driving charges

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has had his driving license revoked, and is scheduled to appear in court, on driving while intoxicated charges, careless and reckless driving charges and speeding charges stemming from an arrest on Monday night.

According to the Iredell Free News, the 46-year-old former racer was pulled over for speeding after an Iredell County Sheriff deputy clocked his 2024 Lexus traveling at 63 mph in a 45 mph zone on Brawley School Road, all according to court documents.

Deputy Zalepka filed a report that stated the Mooresville, North Carolina resident ‘had red glassy eyes’ and a ‘strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.’

A North Carolina Highway Patrol officer joined Deputy Zalepka to assist with the traffic stop and charged Busch with driving while impaired after his blood-alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit in the state, which is 0.08. Busch was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, released at 2:36 a.m. with a signed promise to appear in court on September 19.

Busch was cited for reckless driving in suspicion of DUI back in 2005 when pulled over in Maricopa County, Arizona and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service as part of the resolution.

The 2004 series champion enjoyed a 23-year career at the highest level of the sport for Roush Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing and 23XI Racing. His career ended at the latter due to a concussion suffered during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in 2022.

Busch remains employed by the team as a driver coach and consultant for its current roster, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.