Ranking the best teams in the Big Ten after Week 3: Who’s No. 1?

A look at the Big Ten Football Conference top to bottom after the third week of the season.

OHIO STATE (2-0)

-Last Week: Bye

-Next: Marshall (9/21)

The Buckeyes will be well-rested for Saturday’s tilt with the Thundering Herd.

2. USC (2-0)

-Last Week: Bye

-Next: At Michigan (9/21)

The Trojans get a big taste of the Big Ten this week with a trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

3. PENN STATE (2-0)

-Last Week: Bye

-Next: Kent State (9/21)

No reason the Nittany Lions won’t be 3-0 as they come off their bye week to host Kent State.

4. OREGON (3-0)

-Last Week: Beat Oregon State 49-14

-Next: Bye

The Ducks get a chance to pump the brakes after taking down in-state rival Oregon State last weekend.

5. NEBRASKA (3-0)

-Last Week: Beat Northern Iowa 34-3

-Next: Illinois (9/20)

Another good test for the Huskers at home Saturday with the undefeated Fighting Illini come to Lincoln.

6. ILLINOIS

-Last Week: Beat Central Michigan 30-9

-Next: At Nebraska (9/20)

The Fighting Illini can make another early season statement with a road win against Nebraska Saturday night

7. INDIANA (3-0)

-Last Week: Beat UCLA 42-13

-Next: Charlotte (9/21)

The Hoosiers have Bloomington hopping with a very strong 3-0 start to the season.

8. RUTGERS (2-0)

-Last Week: Bye

-Next: At Virginia Tech

The Scarlet Knights had an off week to prepare for what should be a good one coming up against the Hokies.

9. MICHIGAN (2-1)

-Last Week: Beat Arkansas State 28-18

-Next: USC (9/21)

A rebound after losing to Texas beating Arkansas State as the Wolverines now face another tough game at home versus USC.

10. IOWA (2-1)

-Last Week: Beat Troy 38-21

-Next: At Minnesota (9/21)

It was a little tougher than expected to beat Troy but the Hawkeyes come off that win and head north to Minnesota Saturday.

11. MICHIGAN STATE (3-0)

-Last Week: Beat Prairie View A&M 40-0

-Next: Bye

An off weekend for the undefeated Spartans one of the early season surprises.

12. MARYLAND (2-1)

-Last Week: Beat Virginia 27-13

-Next: Villanova (9/21)

A solid outing to defeat Virginia gets the Terps above .500 as they host Villanova Saturday.

13. WASHINGTON (2-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Washington State 24-19

-Next: Northwestern (9/21)

The Apple Cup belongs to Washington State after they took down the Huskies last week who look to rebound at home against Northwestern.

14. MINNESOTA (2-1)

-Last Week: Beat Nevada 27-0

-Next: Iowa (9/21)

The Gophers have a chance to prove themselves Saturday with the Hawkeyes coming to Minneapolis.

15. WISCONSIN (2-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Alabama 42-10

-Next: Bye

The Badgers took it on the chin at home against Alabama and have a week to regroup.

16. NORTHWESTERN (2-1)

-Last Week: Beat Eastern Illinois 31-7

-Next: At Washington

The Wildcats haven’t looked particularly sharp against less than stellar opponents and now face a long travel to take on Washington Saturday.

17. PURDUE (1-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Notre Dame 66-7

-Next: At Oregon State (9/21)

The Boilermakers were run out of the stadium by Notre Dame and now get to travel to the Pacific Northwest to play Oregon State on Saturday.

18. UCLA (1-1)

-Last Week: Lost to Indiana 42-13

-Next: At LSU (9/21)It certainly doesn't get easier for the Bruins, who after losing at home to Indiana, go on the road.

