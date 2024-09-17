Ranking the best teams in the Big Ten after Week 3: Who’s No. 1?

A look at the Big Ten Football Conference top to bottom after the third week of the season.
- OHIO STATE (2-0)
-Last Week: Bye
-Next: Marshall (9/21)
The Buckeyes will be well-rested for Saturday’s tilt with the Thundering Herd.
2. USC (2-0)
-Last Week: Bye
-Next: At Michigan (9/21)
The Trojans get a big taste of the Big Ten this week with a trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.
Read more about the USC Trojans
3. PENN STATE (2-0)
-Last Week: Bye
-Next: Kent State (9/21)
No reason the Nittany Lions won’t be 3-0 as they come off their bye week to host Kent State.
4. OREGON (3-0)
-Last Week: Beat Oregon State 49-14
-Next: Bye
The Ducks get a chance to pump the brakes after taking down in-state rival Oregon State last weekend.
5. NEBRASKA (3-0)
-Last Week: Beat Northern Iowa 34-3
-Next: Illinois (9/20)
Another good test for the Huskers at home Saturday with the undefeated Fighting Illini come to Lincoln.
Related: Week 4 college football rankings
6. ILLINOIS
-Last Week: Beat Central Michigan 30-9
-Next: At Nebraska (9/20)
The Fighting Illini can make another early season statement with a road win against Nebraska Saturday night
7. INDIANA (3-0)
-Last Week: Beat UCLA 42-13
-Next: Charlotte (9/21)
The Hoosiers have Bloomington hopping with a very strong 3-0 start to the season.
8. RUTGERS (2-0)
-Last Week: Bye
-Next: At Virginia Tech
The Scarlet Knights had an off week to prepare for what should be a good one coming up against the Hokies.
9. MICHIGAN (2-1)
-Last Week: Beat Arkansas State 28-18
-Next: USC (9/21)
A rebound after losing to Texas beating Arkansas State as the Wolverines now face another tough game at home versus USC.
10. IOWA (2-1)
-Last Week: Beat Troy 38-21
-Next: At Minnesota (9/21)
It was a little tougher than expected to beat Troy but the Hawkeyes come off that win and head north to Minnesota Saturday.
Related: Heisman Watch 2024
11. MICHIGAN STATE (3-0)
-Last Week: Beat Prairie View A&M 40-0
-Next: Bye
An off weekend for the undefeated Spartans one of the early season surprises.
12. MARYLAND (2-1)
-Last Week: Beat Virginia 27-13
-Next: Villanova (9/21)
A solid outing to defeat Virginia gets the Terps above .500 as they host Villanova Saturday.
13. WASHINGTON (2-1)
-Last Week: Lost to Washington State 24-19
-Next: Northwestern (9/21)
The Apple Cup belongs to Washington State after they took down the Huskies last week who look to rebound at home against Northwestern.
14. MINNESOTA (2-1)
-Last Week: Beat Nevada 27-0
-Next: Iowa (9/21)
The Gophers have a chance to prove themselves Saturday with the Hawkeyes coming to Minneapolis.
Read more about the Minnesota Golden Gophers
15. WISCONSIN (2-1)
-Last Week: Lost to Alabama 42-10
-Next: Bye
The Badgers took it on the chin at home against Alabama and have a week to regroup.
16. NORTHWESTERN (2-1)
-Last Week: Beat Eastern Illinois 31-7
-Next: At Washington
The Wildcats haven’t looked particularly sharp against less than stellar opponents and now face a long travel to take on Washington Saturday.
17. PURDUE (1-1)
-Last Week: Lost to Notre Dame 66-7
-Next: At Oregon State (9/21)
The Boilermakers were run out of the stadium by Notre Dame and now get to travel to the Pacific Northwest to play Oregon State on Saturday.
18. UCLA (1-1)
-Last Week: Lost to Indiana 42-13
-Next: At LSU (9/21)It certainly doesn’t get easier for the Bruins, who after losing at home to Indiana, go on the road.