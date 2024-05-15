Raiders Schedule Release: Las Vegas opens season in LA vs. Harbaugh and the Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL released its league-wide schedule on Wednesday, and the Las Vegas Raiders schedule opens on the road against Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, their AFC West division rivals.

The Raiders’ schedule release on Wednesday didn’t have many surprises, as the team’s Black Friday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was leaked online on Wednesday. But the Raiders’ schedule is more balanced than in previous years, as they escape back-to-back East Coast road trips and get a favorable Week 10 bye.

Hard to find much about the Raiders schedule to complain about. In this app I am sure people will find something, but all in all it looks good — jason fitz (@jasonfitz) May 16, 2024

After their opening game against the Chargers, the Raiders’ schedule includes a trip east to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium in Week 2. They then return home to host the rebuilding Carolina Panthers.

The Raiders’ schedule has just two prime-time games—the Black Friday game against the Chiefs in Week 13 and a Monday Night Football matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons in Las Vegas. The Week 17 game against the Chargers is TBD, which means it could be flexed.

Related: NFL Schedule Leak: Raiders to face Chiefs in Black Friday game

Raiders schedule toughest in middle of 2024 season

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Raiders’ schedule has one tough stretch. Between Weeks 8 and 11, the Raiders will play Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Miami. In Week 8, the Raiders host the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium and then must travel to in Week 9 to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. After the bye, they make a return trip to Miami to take on the high-flying Dolphins.

The Raiders will be home three of the final four weeks to finish the season, hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. They take their final road trip to New Orleans to take on Derek Carr and the Saints in Week 16 before wrapping up the season as they started it — against Harbaugh, Herbert and the Chargers.

The Raiders avoided any cold-weather games late in the season. Their last game with the potential for inclement weather is the November 29th game vs. Kansas City.

Overall, the Raiders schedule is set up for them to make noise under Anotnio Pierce, who is in his first full season as Las Vegas’ head coach.

Related: Revamped Raiders Offensive Line: Draft picks and veteran signings to boost 2024 performance