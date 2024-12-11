North Carolina hires Bill Belichick as their next head coach

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

He had to wait a full year, but the Bill Belichick coaching job search is finally over. While many expected the future Hall of Fame coach to strictly consider NFL jobs so he could continue chasing Don Shula’s all-time wins record, clearly he had other ideas.

Belichick never received an offer to become an NFL head coach again, and none of the three current vacancies have expressed interest in him either. So, instead of waiting for other jobs to open up, Belichick took the one offer he did receive.

North Carolina makes historic hire with Bill Belichick

According to college football insider Adam Smith, Bill Belichick has accepted the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head coaching job. The contract is currently being finalized, with an official announcement expected to come later.

UNC’s Board of Trustees is working on setting up an emergency meeting to approve Belichick’s contract, according to sources (first reported by ABC11). Pending approval from UNC’s Board of Trustees, he replaces the fired Mack Brown, who was dismissed 15 days ago by athletics director Bubba Cunningham. Inside Carolina’s Adam Smith on Bill Belichick

North Carolina reportedly already discussed contract details with Belichick during a previous meeting, including his salary and the length. These negotiations also included discussions about his coaching staff, which could include a role for the coach’s eldest son, Steve Belichick, who served as the Washington Huskies’ defensive coordinator this past season.

Belichick has never been a head coach in college football, but he brings 28 years of experience leading an NFL team, many of which included operating in a dual role as general manager with final say over the roster too. This extra experience could serve him well in his new job at North Carolina too.

