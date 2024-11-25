Week 13 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the red-hot Dolphins and awful Giants

Credit: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been an eventful first 12 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league easy days at work each week. Ahead of the Week 13 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings. Related: NFL games today – Get a look at the remaining games on the Week 7 schedule

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 13

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 13 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. And over the first few weeks, it seemed like he might. However, in recent games, the inexperience has shown and there have been rumblings of potentially being benched. In Week 12, Williams looked like the player the team foresaw when they made him the No. 1 overall pick. The youngster threw for 340 and two TDs on Sunday against the Vikings. He also got a huge game from DJ Moore, who benefited the most from the QB being in rhythm. However, despite putting up 27 points, it wasn't enough in a frustrating loss to Minnesota this weekend.

9. New York Jets

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense this season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit hasn't really taken off (pun intended) in 2024. In Week 11 they were able to post 27 points in a rock-solid effort against the Colts. Unfortunately, their defense let them down in a shocking 28-27 loss. Rodgers hit on 22 of his 29 passes but for only 184 passing yards in another loss on Sunday.

8. Cleveland Browns (Bye)

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston is now the man under center and has brought life to the unit. In Week 12, it wasn’t pretty as they battled the Steelers in a snow-filled matchup at home. However, despite three turnovers, they battled all night and had an opportunity late. And the former Florida State star took them to the end zone to lock up a big come-from-behind win over the Steelers.

7. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. Rookie Drake Maye was expected to get playing time and he has struggled, also as expected. However, he has started to show very nice signs of development in recent games. While Week 12 was not as good as last Sunday, the Rookie did throw for over 200 yards and a TD this week. Unfortunately, he did not get much from his run game (86 combined yards) as they only posted 15 points in a loss to Miami.

6. Carolina Panthers

After being benched after Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was given the Carolina Panthers starting QB spot back in Week 8. And while it hasn’t always been pretty, the former Alabama star has been better. Avoiding the turnover issues that plagued him for the last year and a half. In Week 12, he had another rock-solid showing as he tossed for 263 yards and a TD against a good Chiefs defense. While they piled on points late in another loss, considering how bad the offense has been at times over the last two seasons, there were some positives to take out of posting 27 against the defending champs.

5. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense had a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. However, despite Joe Flacco seeming like the better choice, the franchise is thinking long-term and went back to youngster Anthony Richardson. While he has shown improvement in his passing, that was not the case against the Lions in Week 12. While the second-year QB did post 233 total yards, the offense couldn't get much going outside of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (six catches for 96 yards). They were limited to just six points on Sunday in another pivotal loss.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL over the first 11 weeks of the season. However, they put together their best game of the season against one of the top teams in the league in 2024, the Texans. Against Houston, Levis was dynamite as he connected on 18 of 24 passes for 278 yards and two TDs. He had to deal with a ton of pressure from the Texans’ front seven, but fortunately, he was able to hand it off often with confidence as running back Tony Pollard delivered a big day with 119 yards on the ground.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye)

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they struggled. However, with him out and Mac Jones filling in the unit has been even worse. On Sunday they mustered just a half dozen points in an ugly 52-6 loss to the Lions. This has been a disaster of a season for the Jags offense.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all season. The run game has offered next to nothing, the blocking isn't good and Gardner Minshew has given proof he is better off as a backup. Week 12 delivered more underwhelming results as they scored 19 in another loss, this time to the Denver Broncos. Three different QBs were under center against the Broncos, and none of them could make a difference. It wasted a big ten-catch and 121-yard receiving day from Jakobi Meyers.

1. New York Giants

The poor play of New York Giants QB Daniel Jones continued in 2024 and was a major reason why they are among the worst offenses in the NFL this year. In Week 12 the organization had enough and officially benched and released him. However, instead of Drew Lock taking over as starting QB they went back to fan-favorite Tommy DeVito. Unfortunately, the local kid did not change their fortunes in an ugly seven-point showing on Sunday. DeVito hit on 21 of his 31 passes but for only 189 yards. The run game again offered little and star rookie Malik Nabers was held in check by the Buccaneers.

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 13

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 13 slate of games.

10. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offense has shown this season how formidable and dominant they can be. However, on occasion, they have had some surprising performances. We saw an example of that in Week 12 as they posted a misleading 27 points against the lowly Titans. On Sunday, the run game was non-existent, as they posted just 40 combined yards against the Titans. However, two interceptions from Stroud ended up being killed in a surprising 32-27 loss to Tennessee at home this weekend.

9. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have the tools to be an elite offense in 2024. However, they have been up and down throughout the season, even with Love back on the field following an injury earlier in the campaign. Following a good showing in a Week 11 win, they continued that momentum in a dominant victory over the 49ers. In their 38-10 drubbing of the ‘9ers, Love only posted 163 passing yards and two TDs. It was Josh Jacobs who stole the show as he rumbled all over the San Francisco defense for 106 yards and three TDs. The 49ers coughed up the ball three times on Sunday and the Pack made them pay for it every single time

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense had been one of the best in the league for much of the season. When healthy. After weeks away, they finally got Mike Evans back, and the offense was in vintage form in Week 12 against the Giants. They tallied 294 yards through the air, but it was the run game that dominated as they put up 156 yards on the ground as a team during a dominant 30-7 victory.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (Bye)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past. While they have had some big days in 2024, the unit has been up and down all season. However, they continued the momentum from a strong game in Week 10 into a Sunday night clash with the Chargers. After being down 24-6 at halftime, the Cincy offense roared back in the second half and tied the game at 27. Unfortunately, Burrow’s 356 passing yards and three TDs went for naught, as LA put up seven more to win the game in overtime.

7. Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 8) The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. However, after a red-hot start, they have hit some bumps in the road in recent weeks. Week 10 was a perfect example of that as Comeback Player of the Year favorite Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in their game against the Jaguars. But after a strong showing last week, they continued that momentum in Week 12 by posting 30 in a big win against the Bears. Darnold was outstanding, as he tossed for 330 yards and two TDs. But it was receiver Jordan Attison who stole the show as he had one of the best games of his career with 162 yards through the air. Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates ” decoding=”async” fetchpriority=”low” srcset=”https://sportsnaut.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/NFL-Minnesota-Vikings-at-Chicago-Bears-24843961.jpg?w=428&h=0&crop=1 428w, https://sportsnaut.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/NFL-Minnesota-Vikings-at-Chicago-Bears-24843961.jpg?w=788 788w” sizes=”(min-width: 429px) 429w, 100vw” style=”max-width:100%;height:auto;”> Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. However, after a red-hot start, they have hit some bumps in the road in recent weeks. Week 10 was a perfect example of that as Comeback Player of the Year favorite Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in their game against the Jaguars. But after a strong showing last week, they continued that momentum in Week 12 by posting 30 in a big win against the Bears. Darnold was outstanding, as he tossed for 330 yards and two TDs. However, it was receiver Jordan Attison who stole the show as he had one of the best games of his career with 162 yards through the air.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024. But they continue to chug along, put up points, and win games by making big plays when it matters most. However, the last couple of weeks have been a struggle. While they were able to get a win with just 16 points last week, 21 was not enough to overcome the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Fortunately, the defending champs were in vintage form in another win on Sunday, this time against the Panthers. Mahomes connected on 27 of his 37 passes for just under 270 yards and three more TDs. The superstar QB also chipped in with 60 yards on the ground and led the O to a 30-point showing in Week 12.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, since the talented pass catcher returned the unit has soared in recent weeks (pun intended). Week 12 was another example of that. But it was the vaunted run game that led the way in a win over the Rams. On Sunday night the team only needed 179 passing yards from Jalen Hurts because Saquon Barkley was an absolute monster as he rumbled for a career-best 255 rushing yards and two TDs against the Rams. He even chipped in 47 receiving yards in the win.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 11 as the top unit in 2024. However, they met their match in the Steelers defense on Sunday. Pittsburgh surprisingly held the high-powered Baltimore defense to just 16 points in a surprise upset this weekend. They forced three turnovers from the Ravens and were able to keep Derrick Henry under control. Limiting him to just 65 rushing yards on the day. It was a rare off day from an offense that has been great all season.

2. Buffalo Bills (Bye)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been one of the best in the league all season with a team effort and smart play. They don't always fill up the stat sheet but they continue to put up a boatload of points. Just like they did in Week 11 against one of the very best defenses in the game, the Chiefs. En route to 30 points on Sunday, the passing attack led the way as four difference pass catchers tallied 40 or more yards. Allen was the star of the show as he posted 317 total yards and two TDs.

1. Detroit Lions

