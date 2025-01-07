Final NFL offense rankings after Week 18: Ranking the 10 best and 10 worst offense from the 2024-25 NFL season

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful 18 weeks in the 2024-25 NFL season. The most effective offenses separated themselves from the rest of the pack, while the worst of the worst gave defenses around the league easy days at work throughout the season. With the regular season concluded, now is a perfect time to take one final look at which teams were the 10 worst and 10 best units in our final NFL offense rankings for this season. Related: NFL games today – Get a look this week’s NFL playoff games

10 Worst NFL offenses to end the 2024-25 season

Not every offense could be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions or Buffalo Bills. Putting up points with ease on Thursdays, Sundays, or Mondays. Quite a few groups struggled for much of the season, while others went into surprisingly steep declines as the year played out. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses to end the 2024-25 season.

10. Carolina Panthers

After being benched earlier in the year and then getting his starting spot back, Bryce Young played better. While he didn’t fill up the stat over the second half of the season, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization. Week 18 was a good example of that as the second-year QB hit on 25 of his 34 passes for 251 passing yards and three TDs. He was helped by a solid 155 total yards from the run game and the efficient play was a massive part of their big 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons to end the season.

9. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. But it wasn’t the fault of rookie QB Drake Maye. He played as well as he could with the pieces around him on the roster and in the coaching staff. However, with nothing left to play for in Week 18, the Pats made an interesting decision to showcase backup Joe Milton III ahead of a possible trade in the offseason. And the rookie didn’t disappoint as he posted 241 receiving yards on 22 passes in a win over the Bills to end the year. Second-year man Kayshon Boutte also chipped in with a career day (117 receiving yards) in the victory.

8. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense had a bit of fool’s gold early in the year as rookie QB Caleb Williams seemed like he could avoid a lot of the pitfalls of being a first-year starter in the NFL. However, as the season progressed the unit fell apart and there were even rumblings the young signal caller might get benched. In Week 18 the Bears O didn’t fill up the stat sheet, but they still put forth a gutsy effort to put up 24 and end the season on a positive tip with a win over rivals the Packers. Williams only threw for 148 yards but he only missed on eight of his 29 passes. It will be interesting to see if the team focuses on trying to land a QB guru like Detroit OC Ben Johnson to be their next head coach this offseason. Related: Top NFL offensive coordinator wanted to join Chicago Bears in 2024

7. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense entered the season hopeful that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson could take a step forward and show signs of being a franchise QB. However, that never happened and it even led to a bit of a QB controversy with journeyman Joe Flacco. The grizzled old vet likely played his last game as a pro in Week 18 and put forth a rock-solid performance in a 26-23 win over the Jaguars. Flacco posted 264 passing yards and a TD and was backed by a huge game from Jonathan Taylor as the star RB ran for 177 yards and a TD in a season-ending victory. Related: 2025 NFL mock draft – Latest Round 1 projections, including the Giants, Patriots, and Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense this season. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all year. The run game offered next to nothing, the blocking wasn’t good, and Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell suffered major injuries because of it. After a strong showing in Week 17, the Raiders O was decent in a Week 18 loss to the red-hot Chargers. They only had one turnover and Jakobi Meyers had one of his best games in Vegas (123 receiving yards). But the rushing attack was as mediocre as ever and the unit had to work hard to put 20 points on the board to end the season. Related: Las Vegas Raiders rumors reveal likely fate for head coach Antonio Pierce

5. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints never lived up to expectations in 2024 despite some talented weapons. Now they head into the offseason wondering if the offense needs a complete remodel and if they should move on from veterans like Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara in the offseason. In the final game of the season, rookie Spencer Rattler got another chance to prove he could be the QB of the future. However, he couldn’t muster much in leading the team to 19 points in a Week 18 loss to the Bucs. It will be interesting to see what NO does to bring life back to an offense that has some solid parts this offseason. Related: New Orleans Saints urged to discard Derek Carr, target this QB next

4. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense was one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury late in the year, the Browns went to their backups. And while the results were far more entertaining, Cleveland’s offense was still a huge part of the team’s 3-14 finish this season. The Browns have the second overall pick in April’s draft and are sure to use that pick on trying to improve an offense that needs a lot of help in 2025. Related: Cleveland Browns could turn to 2x Pro Bowl QB in 2025… or Daniel Jones

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense was a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they struggled. Unsurprisingly, one-time Pro Bowler Mac Jones made little difference after Lawrence incurred a season-ending injury. While he was decent in their final game of the season, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. posted his fourth 100+ yard receiving day of the season, it wasn’t enough to avoid a loss to the Colts to end an awful 2024 season.

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants offense was a mess all season. Despite hopes that Daniel Jones could return to the player he was two seasons ago, he never recaptured that form and was eventually benched and cut by the team. The run game offered little this year and Andrew Thomas was the only person blocking at an NFL level on the O-line. Unsurprisingly, they ended the season with another loss, but it was needed. Because now they will have the third pick in April’s draft and the chance to get rising star receiver Malik Nabers some help in 2025.

1. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense was one of the worst offenses in the NFL all season long and it is a huge reason why they will have the No. 1 overall pick in April. With Will Levis back in the lineup in the final game of the season, they still couldn’t more than 14 points in another loss, this time to division rivals the Texans. The Titans have some solid pieces on offense, but they will have to make the most of their picks in the NFL Draft for this unit to have a big turnaround in 2025. Also Read: Top NFL sack leaders 2024: Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett lead league in Week 17

10 best NFL offenses to end the 2024-25 season

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With the 2024-25 regular season now concluded and the NFL playoffs upon us, let’s look at who had the 10 best offenses to end this past season. Related: NFL predictions – Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams

10. Los Angeles Rams

When Matthew Stafford had his full complement of weapons the Los Angeles Rams offense was dynamite. It is why they are a team to fear heading into the 2025 NFL playoffs. However, in Week 18 and with nothing to play for, the Rams rested all of their top players on offense. However, in a show of how good their scheme is, they still posted 25 points with Jimmy Garoppolo under center and Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both in dress clothes. If the Rams go far in the postseason it will be due to their strong offensive unit from this season. Related: NFL QB Rankings 2025 – From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew

9. Washington Commanders

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been everything the Washington Commanders offense could have hoped for and more. The rookie QB has been a threat through the air and on the ground and is a huge reason why they have a top-10 offense to end the season. However, with their spot in the playoffs set, the Commanders limited the playing time of all their key starters, including Daniels, on Sunday. Nevertheless, with former first-rounder Marcus Mariotta leading the O, Washington still was able to put up 23 in a regular season-ending win. Mariotta starred as the journeyman posted 217 total yards and three TDs in the victory. Related: Top 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

8. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense wasn’t the dominant force fans are accustomed to in 2024. But they continued to chug along, putting up enough points, and winning games by making big plays when it mattered most. In Weeks 16 and 17 they started to look more like the unit that led the way to two straight Super Bowls. While they rested most of their starters in the final game of the season, the Chiefs offense is as healthy as it has been all season and heads into the postseason very dangerous defending champions. Related: Kansas City Chiefs schedule for 2024 season, stats and injury report

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense was not as formidable as in years past due to injuries and the lack of a reliable run game following Joe Mixon’s departure. Nevertheless, they are still one of the better units in the NFL and showed it late in the season. That includes an upset win over the Steelers to end the season. In their Week 18 clash on the road, Burrow threw for nearly 300 yards and superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase added 96 yards and another TD to cap off a career year for Cincy. The big question is was it his last game for the organization? Related: NFL insider fully expects Cincinnati Bengals star to leave team in 2025

6. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. Former draft bust Sam Darnold has had a career-redefining season and veteran running back Aaron Jones has given the unit much-needed balance out of the backfield. It is why they enter the postseason as a dark horse in the NFC. However, in a battle against the conferences best for a BYE in the Wild Card Round, the Vikings offense was completely shut down by Detroit. Darnold hit on just 18 of his 41 passes and threw for only 166 yards. The regular season-ending loss to the Lions was a major wake-up call heading into the playoffs for Minny. Related: Minnesota Vikings decide on Sam Darnold’s status for 2025

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained in 2024 and the offense was one of the better units in the league for much of the season. After a 48-point showing in Week 17, the Bucs O came up big again in the final game of the season by posting 27 in a win over the Saints to lock up the division title. The rushing attack tallied 179 total yards (69 from Mayfield) in the win over NO. They head into the postseason as one of the hottest units in the NFL.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, once the talented pass catcher returned, the unit turned into a force in the NFC. However, while the passing attack deserves respect, the play of MVP candidate Saquon Barkley is why the Eagles O finished the 2024 season among the top five best units in the game. Philly will go as far as Barkley’s legs take them in the playoffs.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 18 as one of the top units in 2024. They have delivered a balanced attack led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and backed by future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. The unit has been a dominant force on the ground and that continued in their final game of the regular season. Henry posted his ninth 100+ yards day of the season and the superstar QB chipped in with 283 total yards and a TD in a 35-10 win over the Browns to cap the regular season.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense was one of the best in the league all season by using a total team effort and smart play. Early in the season, they were doing just enough to score a boatload of wins. However, in the second half of the season, the Bills O has caught fire. Scoring 40 or more in three of their five games. In Week 18 they sat all of their starters. But they head into the playoffs as a serious contender to reach the Super Bowl due to their outstanding offense. Related: Final NFL standings for the 2024 season

1. Detroit Lions

