Las Vegas Raiders rumors reveal likely fate for head coach Antonio Pierce

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders promoted Antonio Pierce to full-time coach last offseason after facing pressure from the locker room to keep him around. One year later, it appears we could be on the verge of a Raiders coaching search for the second consecutive offseason.

Las Vegas wanted to bring in a very experienced coaching staff to help Pierce. Before being named interim coach midway through last season, Pierce’s only coaching experience in the NFL was as a linebackers coach (2023-’23). Before that, he served as an associate head coach at Arizona State where he played a key role in recruiting violations that led to significant sanctions for the football program.

Antonio Pierce coaching record: 8-16 as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Related: NFL insider reveals role Tom Brady will play in offseason decisions

Pierce, age 46, hired Luke Getsy to serve as the Raiders offensive coordinator in 2024. Months after hiring him, Getsy and several other members of the coaching staff were fired. However, the change did little to fix the offense and Las Vegas is now on the verge of one of its worst seasons ever.

On the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast, senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared that many people around the league believe “this will probably be it” for Pierce and he’ll be fired shortly after the regular season ends.

Related: Worst NFL owners right now, including Las Vegas Raiders’ Mark Davis

Las Vegas is expected to retain general manager Tom Telesco, who has a strong relationship with team owner Mark Davis. The Raiders will also consult co-owner Tom Brady, whose purchase of a minority stake in the franchise was approved this year, for input on a potential coaching search.

As for potential Raiders coaching candidates, Brady’s involvement could give two experienced head coaches (Mike Vrabel and Brian Flores) a shot at the job. However, Las Vegas could also explore hiring an offensive-minded head coach to pair with a rookie quarterback.

Related: NFL coaching carousel predictions, includes Las Vegas Raiders