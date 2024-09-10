NFL Week 2 injury report: Latest on Russell Wilson, Puka Nacua and more

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Our NFL injury report for Week 2 of the regular season is now live. Fortunately, the list is pretty small at this stage in the season.

From a fantasy football perspective, all eyes are on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey after he imssed the season-opener against the New York Jets with a calf injury. With that as a backdrop, let’s look at our NFL Week 2 injury report.

NFL injury report, Week 2: Quarterbacks

Player Team Injury Status Russell Wilson Steelers Calf Questionable J.J. McCarthy Vikings Knee Out for season

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson missed Pittsburgh’s season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons with a calf injury. Backup Justin Fields performed well in his stead. Even then, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet named a starter for Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Fields is more fantasy relevant due to his ability to make plays with his legs.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

This is one NFL injury report update we did not want. McCarthy suffered a knee injury during what was an otherwise stellar preseason debut. The rookie first-round pick will now miss his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery on his meniscus. With McCarthy sidelined, veteran Sam Darnold is QB1 in Minnesota. Darnold was good in Sunday’s win against the New York Giants, completing 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

NFL injury report, Week 2: Running backs

Player Team Injury Status Christian McCaffrey 49ers Calf Questionable Nick Chubb Browns Knee Out Jonathan Brooks Panthers Knee Out

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was sidelined throughout training camp. He returned to practice ahead of Monday’s game against the New York Jets. Surprisingly, McCaffrey missed the opener after being a late scratch. Jordan Mason performed extremely well in his stead.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury two games into the 2023 season. At that point, there were questions about his ability to return. He’s answered the call, with an extensive rehab program. Despite this, Chubb was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open the season. He’ll miss the first four games. In his stead, Jerome Ford is a value pick.

NFL injury report, Week 2: Wide receivers

Player Team Injury Status Puka Nacua Rams Knee Out Marquise Brown Chiefs Shoulder Questionable Jordan Addison Vikings Ankle Questionable Josh Downs Colts Ankle Questionable Ricky Pearsall 49ers NFI Out Rondale Moore Falcons Knee Out for season

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Coming off a record-breaking rookie season, Nacua suffered a PCL injury in his knee against the Detroit Lions Sunday night. The Rams have placed him on injured reserve, meaning that he’ll miss at least the next four games. The expectation here is that Cooper Kupp will see more targets from Matthew Stafford with Nacua sidelined. He was targeted 21 times in Week 1’s loss to the Lions.

Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Brown missed Kansas City’s season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury. However, he seems to be nearing his debut with the Chiefs. That could come as early as Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stay tuned for further updates moving forward in our NFL injury report for Week 2.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Addison suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants and did not return. The good news? Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell noted on Monday that he’s hopeful Addison will be able to go Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL injury report, Week 2: Tight ends

Player Team Injury Status David Njoku Browns Ankle Out Jake Ferguson Cowboys Knee Out

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He’s expected to miss a few weeks of action. With the tight end sidelined, we’re expecting Deshaun Watson to target wide receiver Amari Cooper more moving forward after the two struggled to connect in Week 1.