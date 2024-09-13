Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers injury saga takes horrifying turn with NFL rumors of a move to IR

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

A horrifying new rumor suggests the San Francisco 49ers could be without running back Christian McCaffrey for much longer than originally expected.

The 49ers enter the 2024 NFL season with one of the very best offenses in the game. They have a talented young QB leading the unit. A trio of Pro Bowl-level pass catchers, and the best running back in the game. However, in Week 1 they were without their talented RB, Christian McCaffrey.

Also Read: Find out where the San Francisco 49ers land in our NFL offense rankings before Week 2

At the tail end of the preseason, it was revealed that the three-time Pro Bowler was dealing with a calf injury and Achilles tendonitis. It is an injury that can be difficult to recover from. That is why their head coach admitted recently they would approach the ailment carefully and sat him out of their Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Well, it looks like McCaffrey could be out much longer than just one game in 2024.

Christian McCaffrey contract: Four years, $64 million

Christian McCaffrey rumored to be headed to 49ers injured reserve list

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Friday afternoon, the 49ers confirmed recent NFL rumors that their starting running back would not suit up on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. However, that could just be the continuation of at least a month on the sidelines.

Following the news, The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov reported “The 49ers are now thinking about putting RB Christian McCaffrey on IR. So there’s a chance he ends up missing at least the first 5 games of the year.”

It is a huge setback for San Francisco. However, against the Jets, Jordan Mason had a fantastic performance in relief. Giving 49ers fans hope McCaffrey’s injury won’t derail their hopes at a top seed in the NFC during the playoffs.

Christian McCaffrey started to develop a reputation as injury-prone a few years ago after playing in just 10 games in 2020 and 2021. However, in the last two years, he has remained healthy. One has to wonder if that injury bug has returned for the 28-year-old.

Also Read: Get a look at where the 49ers land among the NFL stats leaders after Week 1