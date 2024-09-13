Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers another scary-looking injury

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Update: Miami Dolphins ruled Tua Tagovailoa out with a concussion.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not having a good go at it against the division-rival Buffalo Bills to open Week 2 Thursday night.

Tua was absolutely dreadful in the first half, throwing two interceptions. It led to the Dolphins finding themselves down two touchdowns at the half.

Despite this, there was some confidence that Tua and the Dolphins could come back. After all, they did just that against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

About that? Tagovailoa pretty much put the game on ice with another interception in the third quarter. This time, it came in the form of a pick-six into the hands of Bills defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram.

But this is not the entire story here. Not even close.

On the drive following that interception, Tagovailoa suffered what was a scary-looking injury. It came as his head made contact with the chest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It was not a great scene in South Beach.

Tua Tagovailoa having another one of them concussions. PRAY! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iugiuGKRR7 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 13, 2024

As you can see, Tagovailoa was up in a fencing position. That’s the first sign of a concussion. Obviously, Dolphins players were absolutely concerned over the status of their star quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa injury history and what it means

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

It was back in 2022 that Tua suffered two concussions, including a scary one against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

These concussions led to questions about Tua’s future in the NFL and the league’s concussion policy.

Obviously, we do not have any further information on Tagovailoa’s status. We’ll provide updates when they become available. What we do know is that he made his way up from the turf and headed immediately to Miami’s locker room.