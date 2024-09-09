Week 2 fantasy QB rankings: 15 best quarterbacks for fantasy football in NFL Week 2

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who is the best quarterback in fantasy football? In Week 1, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels were among the fantasy football scoring leaders at quarterback. Now it's time to look ahead with our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings for the upcoming slate. As always, our focus is on the top 15 quarterbacks for fantasy football, with the majority of fantasy managers in 1QB leagues of 14 teams or fewer. Projecting quarterback performances is also a bit more challenging early in the season with less data on teams, but there's still plenty to look at right now. Let's dive into our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings.

15. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – @ Carolina Panthers

In his first game with Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, quarterback Justin Herbert averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt and finished with 144 passing yards on 26 attempts with 1 touchdown. This is going to be a run-first offense, especially against a Carolina Panthers defense that just allowed 180 rushing yards and 2 scores to the New Orleans Saints. Los Angeles is going to pound the rock, limiting Herbert's yardage upside, but he could come through with 2 touchdowns.

14. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – vs. New York Giants

It's certainly nice when your fantasy quarterback can save his day with 80-plus rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. However, the latter of that stat line is highly unlikely to be replicated consistently. What concerns about about this matchup with the New York Giants is the Commanders' offensive line and the ease with which New York should be able to generate pressure. It projects to be a light box score through the air for Daniels, but he maintains QB1 status for his rushing floor.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – @ Minnesota Vikings

There aren't many defensive coordinators better in the NFL than Brian Flores and his back of tricks could prove especially effective against Brock Purdy. That limits Purdy's fantasy ceiling some, as this won't be some 300-yard or 3-touchdown performance. Saving Purdy's status as a solid fantasy starter for Week 2 is Kyle Shanahan's system and the skill players around the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

12. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will potentially get Tee Higgins back in Week 2 and Ja'Marr Chase could be closer to 100 percent after sitting out all summer. However, the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best defenses in football and their pass rush could be particularly dangerous against the Bengals offensive line. Plus, fantasy managers need to keep in mind that Burrow is historically a slow starter, as evidenced by a career 89.3 QB rating in 15 September starters (Pro Football Reference).

11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – vs. New Orleans Saints

Dak Prescott didn't put up MVP-caliber numbers in Week 1 and we don't expect those stats to come on Sunday against a quality New Orleans Saints defense. This will be a defensive-driven game, with the Cowboys' pass rush leading to shorter fields for the Cowboys' offense. Unfortunately, the Jake Ferguson injury (knee) limits Prescott's weaponry and while CeeDee Lamb can more than makeup for it, Prescott's ceiling is probably around 200-plus yards with 2 touchdowns.

10. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – @ Green Bay Packers

Starting Anthony Richardson is an acknowledgment of his volatility. The number of quarterbacks who can launch the 60-yard touchdown strike and run for 50-plus yards in the same game is minuscule. However, Richardson is still relatively new to the position and there remain some bouts of inaccuracy and poor decision-making. A turnover against this Green Bay Packers defense is probable, but Richardson also offers a top-5 fantasy upside in Week 2.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals – vs. Los Angeles Rams

The ultra-conservative approach the Arizona Cardinals took in Week 1 was unexpected and we're hoping an outlier. There are far too many playmakers – Marvin Harrison jr, Trey McBride and James Conner – surrounding Kyler Murray for this to not be a top-10 offense. Plus, if Arizona wants to avoid an 0-2 start, it's going to need to survive a shootout with the Los Angeles Rams offense.

8. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans – vs. Chicago Bears

It wasn't a banner day for C.J. Stroud in Week 1, but we can chalk some of that up to Joe Mixon rushing for over 150 yards and finding the end zone. However, we have to hold Stroud back a few spots in our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings because he's facing a top-10 defense on Sunday Night Football. The Chicago Bears are one of the few NFL teams with the talent and depth in the secondary to match up with this Texans' receiving corps. Stroud will still do his thing, we just don't see a top-5 performance.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – @ Arizona Cardinals

Puka Nacua likely won't be available in Week 2 due to a knee injury, but all Matthew Stafford needs is Cooper Kupp and Sean McVay. Kupp returned to his All-Pro stat line in the season opener against a much better defense than what Los Angeles is facing in Week 2. With the Arizona Cardinals defense also really struggling to generate pressure, Stafford might have a shot at 300-plus yards and 2 TDs.

6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – vs. Buffalo Bills

Following Sunday's season opener, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa now has a career 109.1 QB rating with a 67.6% completion rate and an 18-6 TD-INT line in September (Pro Football Reference). On a short week against a Buffalo Bills defense missing its nickel corner, Tagovailoa is one of the best fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Fantasy managers should hope that Lamar Jackson doesn't replicate his playing style from Week 1. The 122 rushing yards really catapulted his points total, but it came on 16 carries and he took some big hits. If he's capable of putting up 395 total yards of offense (273 passing yards) against the Kansas City Chiefs defense a top-10 unit, we're counting down the hours until we get to see Jackson's performance against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that just allowed 176 rushing yards and 6.5 yards per carry to the Baltimore Ravens.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary loomed as one of this team's biggest weaknesses. Injuries have already made it worse and we're just entering Week 2. This presents a golden opportunity for Jared Goff, who was unusually pedestrian indoors on Sunday night. We expect a big rebound performance this coming weekend and we'd pencil Goff in for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – @ Miami Dolphins

An injury to his non-throwing hand is a slight concern for Josh Allen, but fantasy managers are obviously putting him out there if the Buffalo Bills do in Week 2. The Miami Dolphins pass defense showed more juice than we expected this early in the season, especially the pass rush, but Allen is a matchup-proof quarterback. Plus, there's a solid likelihood this is one of the highest-scoring NFL games in Week 2.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jalen Hurts might not have been perfect in Week 1, with some turnovers hurting his stat line, but 278 passing yards with 2 passing touchdowns certainly works for fantasy managers. What we have to keep an eye on is the Philadelphia Eagles' intentions with Hurts as a runner. The 13 attempts in Week 1 are fine, but he only recorded 33 yards with those attempts. Assuming the Atlanta Falcons put more focus into containing A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley, Hurts has a great shot to be one of the best fantasy football quarterbacks in Week 2.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – vs. Cincinnati Bengals

