Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Russell Wilson before he plays a game?

Pittsburgh Steelers quartreback Russell Wilson is listed as questionable for this week’s game against his former Denver Broncos team.

But the plan is for Pittsburgh to start Justin Fields after he got the nod in its season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson continues to deal with a calf injury he suffered during the summer.

We’re now hearing more on Wilson’s status moving forward.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers also plan on starting Fields in their home opener Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“According to sources, the Steelers plan to have Justin Fields start the next two games — Sunday in Denver against the Broncos and the home opener Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers — while Russell Wilson continues to rest his injured calf so it doesn’t morph into something worse,” report on Pittsburgh Steelers QB plans.

This could have a major trickle-down effect. Let’s say the Steelers win their next two games. How can they reasonably bench Fields for Wilson? It would not make sense for head coach Mike Tomlin and Co.

Pittsburgh Steelers could very well end up trading Russell Wilson

Fields was not necessarily great in his regular-season debut with the Steelers. They scored six field goals without a touchdown in an 18-10 win over Atlanta.

For his part, the former Chicago Bears first-round pick put up pedestrian numbers. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 156 yards without a touchdown or an interception. Fields also added 57 yards on 14 rush attempts. It was good enough for the Steelers to come away with a win.

If Pittsburgh opts to keep Fields as QB1, it makes no real sense to roster Wilson. The future Hall of Famer might also simply opt to request a trade.

Wilson, 35, is currently playing under a mere one-year, $1.21 million contract. Multiple teams could have interest in his services. That includes a Miami Dolphins squad that will likely be without Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered yet another concussion Thursday night.