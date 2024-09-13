10 replacements for concussion-prone Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 and beyond, including Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The thing Miami Dolphins fans feared most happened in the team's game on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. After staying clear of the problem last season, Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion. It is a health issue that ruined his season in 2022 and continues to put his career in jeopardy. Let's be clear. Recovering from brain damage is extremely hard to do and usually takes years of rest to achieve. That is something Tua Tagovailoa is not going to get. Furthermore, what makes the ailment so serious is that once an athlete incurs one or two serious concussions, the next is easier to get. And the problem becomes more frequent. As we have now seen with the Dolphins QB. There is real reason to wonder if Tagovailoa's career could soon be over. Miami must be very careful with his recovery and he may be sidelined for much of the season. With that in mind, we offer up five short-term and five long-term replacement options for the Dolphins star.

Ryan Tannehill

Titans veteran Ryan Tannehill is still a free agent and with good reason. Injuries have dogged him in recent years and when he is on the field the former Dolphins first-round pick has not delivered often enough. Nevertheless, the one-time Pro Bowler has a career-winning record and has led two teams to division titles. In the short term, Tannehill is a better option than Skylar Thompson. And maybe Mike McDaniel can get him back to his Pro Bowl form.

Russell Wilson

It feels like the Steelers regret signing Russell Wilson and would rather Justin Fields be their starter. However, they will likely give him one more chance before making a permanent switch. Why wait? The future Hall-of-Famer is playing on a low-cost deal and getting anything in a trade would make sense for Pittsburgh. For Miami, they get a league legend with something to prove on a team with some of the best weapons he has had in years.

Mac Jones

Former Patriots Pro Bowler Mac Jones is now playing for the other Florida NFL team and was better this summer. After being removed from a toxic situation in New England. If the Jaguars are willing to part with Jones, he could be a solid option to jump into a starting role until Tagovailoa returns. Plus, like Wilson, he would be getting far better weapons to utilize than he had with his previous team.

Tommy DeVito

Undrafted third-string Giants QB Tommy DeVito had some solid moments in relief for the Giants last season. He is very expendable and would come at a pretty cheap cost in a potential trade. Obviously, he is a very short-term fix but would be right in Miami's price range in the weeks ahead.

Joe Flacco

The Colts are hoping Joe Flacco never needs to hit the field in 2024. So it might make him expendable if the Dolphins are willing to part with a fifth-round pick in a future draft. The former Ravens star was dynamite late in the season for the Browns and helped lead them to the playoffs. He could easily do the same with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle because he proved in 2023 that he still has a lot of life left in his arm.

Shedeur Sanders

Here is the part of the list where we start thinking long-term. If Tua Tagovailoa can't return and be the star he was in 2023, the Dolphins could have a disastrous season. But that might lead to landing a top pick, or one that can be packaged with future draft picks to move up in April's 2025 NFL Draft. A player that might be attainable is Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders has electrifying skills and seems like a player who would be a perfect fit for Miami and McDaniel.

Trey Lance

The former 49ers first-round pick could not win the Cowboys backup QB job this summer and is closing in on being an official NFL Draft bust. However, at 24 there is still a chance he could turn his career around. Dallas may cut ties with him after this season which means he might be a high-upside project for McDaniel that could come at a cheap price in free agency.

Cam Ward

If Miami doesn't want to trade up for a QB prospect in April, a talented player that might end up in their range is Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward. The senior is one of the top QB prospects in next year's class and has gotten off to a dynamite start for The U in 2024. That could increase his stock but Miami is sure to be linked to Ward next spring.

Joe Milton III

Rookie Joe Milton III created a lot of buzz for himself this summer. However, the Patriots will do all they can to make fellow rookie Drake Maye their franchise QB. That makes Milton a player that could be had for solid draft compensation. If the Dolphins want to prepare for a world without Tagovailoa while still hoping he can play the next few seasons, Milton III is a worthwhile option.

Justin Fields

