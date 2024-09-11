Tyreek Hill admits some fault in Sunday’s detainment

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There were a lot of wacky stories from Week 1 of the NFL season. But none were crazier than Tyreek Hill being detained by police just outside of Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Miami Dolphins’ season debut. Hours later, Hill partially laughed off the entire debacle by celebrating his 80-yard score with a handcuff touchdown celebration.

But it was clear this incident was far from being in the rear view mirror. The Miami-Dade police have since gone back and forth on the scuffle, putting an officer on leave while also saying Hill was “uncooperative” during the traffic stop.

Now, with days to reflect, Hill has a different take on the altercation.

Related: Miami-Dade police union head claims Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ‘uncooperative’ during traffic stop

Tyreek Hill says he ‘could have been better’ during Sunday’s detainment

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill and his Miami Dolphins teammates are, rightfully so, not happy with the way he was treated by local Miami police. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus are also outraged.

As for Hill himself? The superstar receiver suggests he could have acted differently in the heat of the moment.

“Yes, I will say, I could have been better. I could have let down my window in that instant. I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be, like cameras out, phones on you, in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I gotta follow rules. I gotta do what everyone else is doing. Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could and do things a bit differently.” Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is speaking with the media here right now in South Florida. Asked if he could have acted different to police: “I could have been better. I could have let down my window.” Hill also adds that it doesn’t give police the right to act as they did. Here are his comments… pic.twitter.com/AVKwCHSFuN — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 11, 2024

Naturally, no one wanted that situation to escalate the way it did. Thankfully, Hill’s teammates and other respondents on the scene came to his assistance to help defuse the situation nearly as quickly as it percolated.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Evaluating all 32 quarterbacks ahead of Week 2 after Bryce Young’s disaster