Tyreek Hill hits handcuff touchdown celebration hours after being arrested

Two hours before Tyreek Hill made his 2024 NFL season debut, the Miami Dolphins receiver was arrested for reckless driving. Hill was reportedly pulled over for speeding, which led to a verbal spat with a police officer. This led to a big scene just outside Hard Rock Stadium, where several of his teammates came to his defense.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was very upset about how Hill was treated while he was being detained. But it looks like the former Super Bowl champion has already moved on, but he hasn’t forgotten.

Tyreek Hill’s handcuff TD celebration pokes fun at himself

Police may have slowed Tyreek Hill down before the game started, but the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t been able to contain the ‘Cheetah.’ With the Dolphins trailing 17-7 in the third quarter, Hill caught a Tua Tagovailoa pass and took off for what ended up being an 80-yard touchdown.

But it was what happened afterward that has social media buzzing. Hill, in celebration of his touchdown, acted as if he was handcuffed, a clear nod to his busy morning. Here’s the Hill handcuff touchdown celebration video.

Hill is now up to six catches for 109 yards and one touchdown as the game enters the fourth quarter.

