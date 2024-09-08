Miami-Dade police officer involved in Tyreek Hill arrest put on leave

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins star wide reciver Tyreek Hill was involved in an incident ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Hill was detained by police and arrested for reckless driving as he made his way to Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s game.

The situation was absolutely crazy, with both Hill’s teammates and his agent Drew Rosenhaus going to bat for him. While Hill was detained briefly, he was still able to make his way to the game and score a touchdown. Ultimately, Miami won by the score of 20-17.

We now have more information on what happened ahead of Sunday’s game. The officer involved in Hill’s arrest has been put on leave.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an internal affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter,” Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement. “One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I am committed to transaprancy and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Hill ended up catching seven passes for 130 yards as Miami won in narrow fashion against Jacksonville. But that’s not the story here. It’s all about the actions of the police officers involved in the incident.

We will certainly hear more on this moving forward as the Miami-Dade Police Department conducts its internal investigation.